Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence after earlier pleading guilty to praising the knife attack on a police officer in 2021 as part of a plea deal.
The four former University of Hong Kong students included former student union president Charles Kwok Wing-ho; ex-student union council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang; former residential hall representative Chris Todorovski Shing-hang; and ex-arts association representative Anthony YungChung-hei.