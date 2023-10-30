Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 9:03 AM

Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis

By Clyde Hughes
The Canadian union Unifor called a strike Monday against Stellantis, the parent of automakers Jeep and Chrysler. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Canadian union Unifor called a strike Monday against Stellantis, the parent of automakers Jeep and Chrysler. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.

Unifor called for the strike, affecting more than 8,200 workers, after the union said it failed to reach a tentative deal with Stellantis, the parent of Jeep and Chrysler, over the weekend. The strike in the Ontario province, next to Detroit, would affect two assembly plants that make the Chrysler 300 sedan, the Pacifica minivan and the Dodge Challenger and Charger.

Advertisement

"We have made progress and we will continue to negotiate through the night," the union said late Sunday. "We encourage all members to regularly monitor autotalks.ca and your email inbox for more information as the situation develops."

Unifor reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company last month.

Saturday's United Auto Workers union deal with Stellantis has yet to be voted on or ratified but would end approximately six weeks of strike disruptions. The agreement leaves General Motors as the lone major automaker still negotiating with the UAW.

Advertisement

In an earlier tentative deal with Ford, negotiators agreed to a 25% pay raise over the life of the contract. Ford confirmed this week that the strike had cost them $1.3 billion. GM said they lost $800 million so far during the strike.

Read More

Latest Headlines

14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
World News // 17 minutes ago
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state when a passenger train ran a signal and smashed in to the rear of another train, derailing three coaches.
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence after earlier pleading guilty to praising the knife attack on a police officer in 2021 as part of a plea deal.
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza overnight Sunday as its warplanes also struck military targets in Syria and Lebanon amid fears that its war against Hamas is expanding.
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
World News // 1 hour ago
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least nine police officers were injured and 60 people arrested after mass anti-Israel riots at the international airport in Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, 1,200 miles southeast of Moscow.
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
World News // 3 hours ago
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Forty-five coal miners in Kazakhstan were killed over the weekend in a fire that erupted due to a gas explosion at the Kostenko mine, according to authorities who said a search continues for one missing person.
Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court acquitted a state Republican senator who was charged with a firearms offense last week after he was arrested at the Chinese city's international airport with an unloaded gun in his carry-on luggage.
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
World News // 7 hours ago
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children.
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
World News // 13 hours ago
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 43 people are reported dead and the death toll is likely to rise as crews sift through the rubble caused by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that slammed Guerrero state along Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
World News // 17 hours ago
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the attack by the Hamas militia earlier this month "disproportionate" in what marks the latest of such remarks from a NATO member.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 19 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the West Bank on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement