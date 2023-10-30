Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
Unifor called for the strike, affecting more than 8,200 workers, after the union said it failed to reach a tentative deal with Stellantis, the parent of Jeep and Chrysler, over the weekend. The strike in the Ontario province, next to Detroit, would affect two assembly plants that make the Chrysler 300 sedan, the Pacifica minivan and the Dodge Challenger and Charger.