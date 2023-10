Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (not shown) to discuss Israel's war against Hamas in Tel Aviv on October 18. File Photo by Miriam Alster/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Israel's controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked back tweets critical of Israel's security agencies on Sunday. "I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that. I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms," Netanyahu said in a tweet. Advertisement

"I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and fighting for the house. Together we will win."

Netanyahu's offending tweet appears to have since been deleted but, according to Al-Jazeera, he had claimed he was not provided with any intelligence that Hamas planned to attack ahead of October 7.

The Israeli leader blamed the heads of the military and the Shin Bet, the country's internal spy agency, for having assessed that the Hamas attack had been deterred.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, demanded Netanyahu retract his critique, Al-Jazeera reported.