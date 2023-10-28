Advertisement
World News
Oct. 28, 2023 / 1:25 PM

Fire following deadly blast at Kazakh coal mine leaves 33 dead

By Simon Druker
Miners and relatives are showing gathering for a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after disaster at the Kostyenko coal mine in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. The death toll in the fire at the rose to 33 people, officials said. Photo by Kazakhstan Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Miners and relatives are showing gathering for a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after disaster at the Kostyenko coal mine in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. The death toll in the fire at the rose to 33 people, officials said. Photo by Kazakhstan Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An explosion and subsequent fire at a coal mine in Kazakhstan on Saturday left at least 33 people dead and another 13 still unaccounted for.

Rescue work at the site of the Kostenco mine in central Kazakhstan's Karaganda region was continuing Saturday with six workers pulled alive from the debris, according to the state-run Kazinform news agency.

Advertisement

The death toll was initially reported at 25 and has continued to rise.

Fire crews confirmed they have now extinguished all the flames at the mine, which is owned by Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing corporation ArcelorMittal SA.

Related

The cause of the fire and explosion has not yet been determined, government officials said Saturday.

Another 206 workers were safely evacuated from the mine at the onset of the disaster, the company said in a statement.

"No words can adequately convey the devastation the company feels following this accident. Everything that can be done to support the families who have lost loved ones through this deeply painful time will be done," ArcelorMittal said.

Several people that were on-site at the time are also dealing with varying degrees of gas poisoning.

The Kazakh government confirmed it is in the final stages of a process to acquire all of the company's assets in Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

The company also confirmed it will "will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan," without specifying financial specifics.

Kazakhstan did not disclose financial terms either but did say it was not looking to seize the company's assets.

Five people were killed as the result of an explosion at a different ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan in August.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a national day of mourning for Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Food, water scarce in Acapulco after destruction wrought by Hurricane Otis
World News // 2 hours ago
Food, water scarce in Acapulco after destruction wrought by Hurricane Otis
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Survivors in Acapulco, Mexico, say they are facing dwindling supplies of food and water in the aftermath of the devastation wrought earlier this week by Hurricane Otis.
War against Hamas has entered 'new phase,' Israeli defense minister says
World News // 3 hours ago
War against Hamas has entered 'new phase,' Israeli defense minister says
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday confirmed that Israel has entered into a new stage of its war against Hamas militants in Gaza, declaring that the "ground shook" in the Palestinian enclave overnight.
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza with reported tank presence
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza with reported tank presence
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces escalated their ground operations inside Gaza Friday night after a day of intense aerial bombings targeting Hamas militants in the region.
U.N. General Assembly calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Israel-Gaza conflict
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Israel-Gaza conflict
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Friday calling for an immediate "humanitarian truce" to end the ongoing fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant factions.
Gaza Strip faces mass Internet outages, extensive cellular disruption
World News // 18 hours ago
Gaza Strip faces mass Internet outages, extensive cellular disruption
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Gaza Strip is experiencing widespread communication and internet outages following heavy rounds of bombing Friday.
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
World News // 1 day ago
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel-Hezbollah border clashes, which broke out with the raging Israel-Hamas war, were relatively contained, with new rules of engagement. But a full-scale war cannot be ruled out, Lebanese analysts told UPI.
Pope Francis lifts statute of limitations in Father Marko Rupnik sex abuse allegations
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis lifts statute of limitations in Father Marko Rupnik sex abuse allegations
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis has lifted the statute of limitations on sexual abuse allegations against former Jesuit priest and mosaic artist Father Marko Rupnik.
IAEA completes Fukushima wastewater inspection, promises report by year's end
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA completes Fukushima wastewater inspection, promises report by year's end
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visiting the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on Friday concluded an onsite safety inspection of the release of treated water from the plant into the ocean.
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel carried out air raids and a second consecutive overnight ground incursion into Gaza on Friday, striking dozens of targets, including military command centers, the Israel Defense Force said.
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack
World News // 1 day ago
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Li Keqiang, the former longtime premier of China before abruptly stepping down in March, died on Friday in Shanghai, local media said. He was 68.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza with reported tank presence
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza with reported tank presence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement