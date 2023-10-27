Trending
IAEA completes Fukushima wastewater inspection, promises report by year's end

By Clyde Hughes
The IAEA on Friday concluded an inspection of Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant and said it would release a report on its release of wastewater by the end of the year. Photo by Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visiting the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on Friday concluded an onsite safety inspection of the release of treated water from the plant into the ocean.

The group of experts from the U.N. nuclear body said it would compile a report by the end of the year to deliver its findings on the four-day inspection of the plant and methods used by Japanese officials this week.

While at the plant, the inspectors quizzed Japanese government officials, Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the Nuclear Regulation Authority about the discharge facility at the plant and environmental monitoring procedures.

An official from Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry on Friday said the government "intends to continue responding to this matter thoroughly" following Friday's inspection.

"Information disseminated from the international nuclear energy organization is extremely important to increase transparency," the official said.

The inspection began on Tuesday with IAEA Deputy Director General Lydie Evrard said she hopes the inspection will put concerns to rest about the discharge and identify any issues if they exist.

Last week, a group of 12 specialists from Canada, China, Japan, Monaco and South Korea, working on behalf of the IAEA collected samples of six fish species at a nearby port and sent them to research labs to undergo analysis to detect traces of radioactivity.

The IAEA has been overseeing Japan's discharge plans since 2021 and has staff stationed at the plant to monitor the release, which began in August following the IAEA's determination a month earlier that its treatment plans followed global safety standards.

The release of wastewater from the plant, which was damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, has drawn condemnation from some nations who fear the practice is unsafe.

China immediately stopped all seafood imports from Japan to China. Earlier this month, Russia joined them. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, or Rosselkhoznadzor, called their decision a "precautionary measure" over concerns raised by China and about possible contamination of the seafood because of the water release.

Rosselkhoznadzor said the restrictions would stay in place until Tokyo provides Moscow with "comprehensive information" confirming the safety of Japanese fish and seafood products.

