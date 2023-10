1 of 3 | Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. The IDF said it would expand ground operations in Gaza on Friday evening. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Following a thunderous barrage of bombs, artillery and tank fire into Gaza on Friday afternoon, Israel's defense forces said they have intensified airstrikes and will expand ground operations Friday night. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, "In the last few hours, we have severely increased our attacks in Gaza." Advertisement

He also said Israel's air force was striking underground targets "very significantly."

Friday's IDF statement comes after a series of powerful explosions hit Gaza City earlier in the day. The increased tempo in IDF attacks follows its series of infantry and tank raids into Gaza over the last two days.

Hagari repeated the call for Palestinians to evacuate to Gaza's south.

"We are prepared to defend in all arenas. We are acting in order to protect the security interests of the state of Israel," he said.

Gaza residents told CNN the airstrikes that hit Friday night local time in Gaza were the most intense since the beginning of the war nearly three weeks ago.

Rockets also were fired from the Gaza strip into Israel on Friday.

Israeli forces said Thursday airstrikes killed Shadi Barud, Hamas' deputy chief of intelligence. Israel said Barud planned the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people.

The IDF and Israel Security Authority said three other Hamas military leaders also were killed by intelligence-led fighter jet strikes.

Families in Gaza take refuge inside school

Palestinian families, including children, flee Israeli attacks and take refuge inside a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo