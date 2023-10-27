Gaza Strip faces mass Internet outages, extensive cellular disruption

Israel's weeks of bombing in the Gaza Strip have left wide swaths of destruction throughout many parts of the region (such as near Rafah on Thursday), and on Friday the entirety of Gaza experienced mass Internet blackouts and widespread loss of cell-phone services, as well. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Gaza Strip experienced mass Internet blackouts and widespread loss of cellular services Friday following heavy rounds of bombing and tank fire in the region. Paltel, the leading telecommunications provider in Gaza, confirmed a complete breakdown of all its services. In a statement translated by NBC, Paltel attributed the disruption to intense bombings that "caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world." Advertisement

Additionally, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian non-governmental organization in Palestine, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had lost all communication with their operations room in the Gaza Strip because of severed landlines, which affected cellular and Internet service.

The organization said the breakdown in communication services affects critical emergency medical services, including the central emergency number, which provides a communication line for ambulance crews to attend to the wounded and injured.

In a press statement obtained by NBC News, Hamas said that cutting off Internet and phone access "warns of [Israel's] intention to commit more massacres and genocides away from the eyes of the press and the world."

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari reiterated the call for Palestinians to evacuate to the south of Gaza on Friday, stating that forces had increased attacks in Gaza and that Israel's air force was striking underground targets "very significantly."

These actions follow a day of airstrikes on Thursday when Israeli forces claimed to have targeted and killed Shadi Barud, who was Hamas' deputy chief of intelligence.

Barud was allegedly responsible for planning the surprise attack on Israel that took place on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people.

In response to this attack, Israel launched bombardments on the Gaza Strip.

