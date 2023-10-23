Advertisement
Oct. 23, 2023 / 2:09 AM

Second aid convoy enters Gaza where supplies are scarce

By Darryl Coote
Palestinians evacuate a body of woman from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
Palestinians evacuate a body of woman from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A second convoy of aid trucks has entered Gaza, a U.N. official confirmed, as resources in the embattled Palestinian enclave are near depleted.

The 14 trucks entered from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement to X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

"Another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid," Griffiths said. "But they need more, much more."

Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories confirmed in a statement that the aid included water, food and medical equipment, all of which "was inspected by Israeli security personnel before it was brought into Gaza."

The defense ministry agency said that the U.N. aid entered at the request of President Joe Biden, who secured a diplomatic victory late last week when he got both Egypt and Israel to agree to open the Rafah border to allow aid into the embattled Palestinian region.

The Rafah border crossing is the only entrance into Gaza that Israel does not control.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the amount of aid on the 14 trucks equals about 3% of the average volume of commodities that entered Gaza prior to two weeks ago.

Since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, Israel has been incessantly bombing Gaza in retaliation, resulting in 4,651 dead Palestinians and counting.

The war has also displaced more than 1 million people in Gaza where Israel has ordered an evacuation of its northern half ahead of a widely expected ground invasion.

Officials during the war have been warning of the need for humanitarian aid as water, food, medicine and fuel are either scarce or depleted. Meanwhile, hundreds of tons of supplies were building up on the Egypt side of the Rafah border crossing.

On Thursday, Biden in Tel Aviv secured a commitment from Egypt to open its side of the border to allow 20 trucks to enter the blockaded Palestinian region and for Israel to agree not to interfere.

Israel has said it will not allow any assistance to Gaza until hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack are released.

When Biden made the announcement, it was unsure if there would be a second convoy.

The convoy of 20 trucks entered Gaza Saturday, with the second batch entering late Sunday, as Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N.'s relief works agency for Palestinian refugees, warned that in three days, Gaza will run out of fuel, without which there will be no water or functioning hospitals in the enclave.

"Without fuel, aid will not reach those in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance," Lazzarini said in an urgent call to immediately allow fuel supplies into Gaza.

"No fuel will further strangle the children, women and people of Gaza."

The Palestinian health ministry is calling on those in Gaza with gas and access to solar panels to donate what they have to hospitals immediately. According to officials, without fuel, 140 people on ventilators and 1,100 patients suffering from kidney failure will die.

Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
World News // 13 hours ago
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines alleges that China Coast Guard vessels collided with one of its ships and a supply boat Sunday morning.
Polls close as Argentina counts votes in presidential election
World News // 8 hours ago
Polls close as Argentina counts votes in presidential election
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Three candidates are vying to become the country's next president on Dec. 10. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time.
U.N. agency says 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. agency says 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees said Sunday that 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza since conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
World News // 15 hours ago
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the primate of the Church of England, has joined Catholic and Orthodox leaders worldwide in calls for a ceasefire after Israel destroyed a Greek Orthodox Church in Palestine's Gaza.
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called "apartheid."
U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry dated Thursday alleges that Russia has committed the crimes of willful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and deported children to Russia.
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday admitted that a tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post near the border with Israel.
Death toll in Palestine rises to 4,651 with nearly 2,000 Palestinian children dead
World News // 17 hours ago
Death toll in Palestine rises to 4,651 with nearly 2,000 Palestinian children dead
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces have so far killed at least 4,651 Palestinians and wounded more than 14,245 in retaliation for the attack by Hamas that killed about 1,400 Israelis earlier this month.
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Russia is attempting ramp up its efforts to interfere in elections in democratic countries, including the United States, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment.
World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- World leaders attending the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza as well as the safe passage of aid across the border into the Palestinian enclave.
