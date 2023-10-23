Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 8:27 AM

Maria Machado wins Venezuelan primary bid to oppose Nicolas Maduro

By Paul Godfrey
Banned Venezuelan opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado (C) swept a presidential primary to decide who will challenge President Nicolas Maduro in elections in 2024, according to early results out Monday. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE
Banned Venezuelan opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado (C) swept a presidential primary to decide who will challenge President Nicolas Maduro in elections in 2024, according to early results out Monday. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Banned Venezuelan opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado swept a presidential primary to decide who will challenge President Nicolas Maduro in elections in 2024, according to early results out Monday.

The 56-year-old former assemblywoman who has been a thorn in the side of the Maduro regime, leading national protests in 2014 and 2019, had won 93% of Sunday's vote with slightly more than a quarter of ballots counted.

Venezuelans in 28 other countries also took part in the ballot which went off smoothly despite being organized and run without little to no assistance of the electoral commission and authorities ordering internet service providers to block Venezuelan IP addresses from accessing relevant websites.

"Thank you, Venezuela! This is not the end, but the beginning of the end," Machado wrote in a post on X.

Maduro's government rejected the ballot as a sham.

"They are liars, they manipulate, they don't care at all. We already have the results," said Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

However, it is unclear whether Machado will be permitted to run as she was banned in June from elected office for 15 years over alleged fraud and tax violations by Comptroller General Elvis Amoroso, a Maduro supporter who now heads the electoral commission.

The government and opposition leaders agreed on terms for elections to be held in the second half of 2024 at a meeting in Barbados on Tuesday, including allowing parties to choose their candidates, permitting all campaigns equal media access and international observers to come to Venezuela to monitor the poll.

On Wednesday, the United States responded to what it called the "democratic developments" by suspending select sanctions on the country's oil and gas and gold sectors, together with bans on secondary trading of these commodities.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, said the United States welcomed the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement and that the sanctions relief was in line with U.S. sanctions policy and in support of the Venezuelan people.

"Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments," Nelson warned.

Latest Headlines

Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire
World News // 21 hours ago
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the primate of the Church of England, has joined Catholic and Orthodox leaders worldwide in calls for a ceasefire after Israel destroyed a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza.
Argentina presidential election goes to runoff after no single candidate prevails
World News // 1 hour ago
Argentina presidential election goes to runoff after no single candidate prevails
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Argentina's presidential election was headed for a runoff contest Monday after none of the three main candidates won sufficient votes for an outright victory in a contest largely fought on the country's ailing economy.
Second aid convoy enters Gaza where supplies are scarce
World News // 6 hours ago
Second aid convoy enters Gaza where supplies are scarce
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A second convoy of aid trucks has entered Gaza, a U.N. official confirmed, as resources in the embattled Palestinian enclave are near depleted. 
Israel expands evacuation of northern border towns amid fighting with Hezbollah
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel expands evacuation of northern border towns amid fighting with Hezbollah
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Israel has again expanded its evacuation of communities along its northern border with Lebanon amid increased fighting with Hezbollah in the neighboring country.
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
World News // 19 hours ago
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines alleges that China Coast Guard vessels collided with one of its ships and a supply boat Sunday morning.
Polls close as Argentina counts votes in presidential election
World News // 14 hours ago
Polls close as Argentina counts votes in presidential election
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Three candidates are vying to become the country's next president on Dec. 10. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time.
U.N. agency says 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. agency says 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees said Sunday that 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza since conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called "apartheid."
U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry dated Thursday alleges that Russia has committed the crimes of willful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and deported children to Russia.
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
World News // 20 hours ago
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday admitted that a tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post near the border with Israel.
