World News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM / Updated at 11:11 AM

Palestinian officials: Deaths surpass 5,000; IDF strikes 320 targets in Gaza

By Clyde Hughes
Palestinians evacuate a body of woman from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on the Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 6 | Palestinians evacuate a body of woman from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on the Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Palestinian officials on Monday said the death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 5,000 as Israel said it targeted hundreds of Hamas and Hezbollah targets overnight.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 5,087 people have been killed and 15,273 people have been injured in the war that followed Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,400 people.

"The Israeli occupation has expanded its targeting, reaching civilian gatherings in markets, places of worship, bakeries and restaurants," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. "The Israeli occupation has entered a dangerous phase of targeting civilian gatherings, threatening to commit large massacres with hundreds of victims."

It added that as many as 436 people had died in the last 24 hours while it received reports of 1,500 people missing and trapped under rubble, including 830 children.

The ministry added that 58 medical staff had been killed as the result of Israeli attacks, while 25 ambulances had been destroyed and 12 hospitals and 32 health centers had been forced out of service "due to targeting and fuel shortages."

"Hospitals have lost their treatment, accommodation and medical staff capabilities and medical teams are treating the wounded with very limited resources," it said.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it had struck more than 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, stating they included "targets that posed a threat to forces in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, such as Hamas underground tunnels and operational centers, that were selected based on intelligence reports."

The IDF said it struck Hezbollah targets, including a military compound and an observation post, as well as a "terrorist cell operating near the border, along with the weapons in terrorists' possession."

Israel said Monday it had expanded the evacuations along its border with Lebanon as a result of the increased fighting with Hezbollah to include 14 additional communities.

"Overnight, the IDF struck the terrorist cell in Lebanese territory, along with an anti-tank missile launch post. The terrorist cell was planning to carry out an anti-tank missile launch towards the town of Shlomi," the IDF said.

Scenes from war: Fighting, destruction in Israel and Gaza

A man carries away the body of a child killed in Israeli bombardment after being rescued from the rubble of a building in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

