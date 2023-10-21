Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall

By Alex Sosnowki, Accuweather.com
Hurricane Norma neared landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Norma neared landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norma was nearing landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday morning as the region braced for life-threatening impacts.

Despite its decline in wind intensity, the storm remains a formidable threat and could help to fuel an outbreak of drenching rain in parts of the United States in the coming week, AccuWeather forecasters said.

Advertisement

Norma rapidly intensified into a major hurricane over the East Pacific from Wednesday to Thursday morning, as accurately predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists. The now Category 2 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of Saturday morning while swirling 40 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas. Norma was moving to the north at a speed of 9 mph.

Norma to unload heavy rain in Mexico

Norma will not make landfall in Mexico as a major hurricane as the last tropical system to hit the country did just weeks ago. Major Hurricane Lidia struck Mexico as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale just to the south of Puerto Vallarta. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as it crashed ashore on Oct. 10.

Advertisement

"Norma will continue to lose wind intensity as it encounters land and cooler waters," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

The storm can make two landfalls in Mexico, with the first being on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula at the start of the weekend and the second possibly as a tropical storm on the western coast of the country's mainland.

Heavy, tropical downpours are likely along Norma's path even as the storm's wind intensity steadily declines.

The first round of dangerous and damaging conditions will occur over the southern part of the Baja Peninsula, including the city of La Paz, Mexico, into Sunday.

Heavy rain could lead to incidents of life-threatening flash flooding, mudslides and washouts from the southern part of the Baja Peninsula to the west-central coast of mainland Mexico.

AccuWeather's team of tropical experts are calling for up to a foot of rain in part of the region with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 17 inches.

Powerful winds can knock down trees and power lines, as well as damage some structures near where Norma makes its first encounter with land on Saturday.

The second landfall and corresponding second round of torrential rain with life-threatening conditions will likely unfold in the zone from Mazatlán to Culiacán spanning Sunday to Monday. Locally damaging winds can occur in these areas as well, but heavy rain will remain the greatest risk to life and property.

Advertisement

What will happen to Norma next week?

The guiding forces of Norma into next week will be complex and largely dictated by non-tropical weather features. A big player will be the position of the jet stream over the western United States into next week, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

"If that jet stream dips far enough to the south, it will pick up Norma and fling it swiftly northeastward and into the interior Southwest and southern Plains of the U.S. next week," Lundberg explained. "But, if that jet stream dip is more shallow, Norma could miss the tug and may hover near the coast of Mexico much of next week while slowly diminishing over churned-up cooler waters."

AccuWeather meteorologists are favoring a solution that brings at least some rain into the south-central United States during the first part of next week. In this scenario, the main core of Norma's circulation would diminish over western Mexico.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
World News // 5 minutes ago
World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- World leaders attending the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza as well as the safe passage of aid across the border into the Palestinian enclave.
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A small convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid to besieged Palestinian civilians in Gaza passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, marking the first such relief since the start of the conflict.
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
World News // 3 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of Palestinians under siege by Israel in their Gaza Strip enclave took to the streets around the world on Friday with many flying the Palestinian flag and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict. 
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
World News // 22 hours ago
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two American women abducted by Hamas nearly two weeks ago in Israel are safe and receiving medical care Friday after being released, U.S. President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As Hurricane Tammy moves toward the Leeward Islands throughout the day Friday, forecasters are warning of rainfall and flooding over much of the Lesser Antilles later in the evening.
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In Tel Aviv and other Israeli communities on Friday, families of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza set up empty Shabbat tables set for more than 200, symbolizing the missing.
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen pledged Friday to put up a "united front" as they seek to support Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars, among other key issues
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
World News // 1 day ago
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered major defeats Friday in two local elections in England to replace MPs who had stood down.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
World News // 1 day ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she has split from her longtime partner and television journalist Andrea Giambruno.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday passionately pushed for relief supplies to be allowed into Gaza, urging all parties to get the trucks filled with life-saving supplies moving as quickly as possible.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement