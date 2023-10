Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen on Friday and into the weekend. Image courtesy of NOAA

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Leeward Islands are expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Tammy later Friday, according to forecasters who warned that the system will strengthen into the weekend. In their 2 a.m. Friday advisory, the National Hurricane Center located the storm about 110 miles east-northeast of Barbados and 210 miles east-southeast of Martinique, moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Advertisement

The system has sustained winds of 60 mph, but the forecasters predict it will gradually strengthen starting later Friday and be near or at hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands overnight.

Tropical storm watches were in effect for Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Dominica, while hurricane watches have been issued for Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Montserrat, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions typically are possible within 48 hours. Notably, a warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected in about 36 hours. A hurricane watch signifies that hurricane conditions are possible within the designated area.

Forecasters are predicting the system will decrease in speed as it takes a gradual turn to the northwest late Friday, a motion it will continue into the weekend when it is expected to start a more northward trajectory.

"On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands later today through Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday," the NHC advisory said.

"Gradual strengthening is expected to begin later today and continue into this weekend. Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands tonight and Saturday."

When an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft investigated the weather system, forecasters said, its data indicated maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.