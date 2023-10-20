Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 9:42 AM

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend

By Clyde Hughes
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a split with her boyfriend on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a split with her boyfriend on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she has split from her longtime partner and television journalist Andrea Giambruno.

Meloni, the far-right leader whose spotlight on the world stage increased dramatically when she became the first female prime minister of Italy last fall, announced the split from Giambruno with whom she shares a 7-year-old daughter in a post on social media.

Advertisement

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni said. "I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."

The split came after Giambruno, a presenter on the news talk show Diario Del Giorno, made lewd comments off-air that were broadcast by another show on the same network.

Read More

In the clips he could be heard asking a female colleague "Why didn't I meet you before?" and declaring "Let's have a threesome, even a foursome," when discussing adding another member to the show.

Meloni and Giambruno first met during a television interview and his past on-air comments have drawn criticism to the prime minister.

Advertisement

In September, Giambruno said women should "avoid getting drunk" to prevent rape but Meloni said his comments were "hasty" and had been misinterpreted.

"Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," Meloni said Friday I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine. I have nothing else to say about this."

Latest Headlines

Biden meets with EU leaders as key Western allies remain at war
World News // 22 minutes ago
Biden meets with EU leaders as key Western allies remain at war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with the European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at the White House Friday to discuss Ukraine amid the fresh conflict in the Middle East.
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
World News // 37 minutes ago
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered major defeats Friday in two local elections in England to replace MPs who had stood down.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday passionately pushed for relief supplies to be allowed into Gaza, urging all parties to get the trucks filled with life-saving supplies moving as quickly as possible.
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
World News // 2 hours ago
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
Oil prices rose for a third straight session early on Friday as the war in Israel continues to add a risk premium amid worries over a widening conflict as supplies remain lower than demand for the commodity.
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday they would begin evacuating 23,000 residents of a town near the border with Lebanon as cross-border clashes between Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israel forces intensified.
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India
World News // 2 hours ago
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India in the latest fallout from tensions between the two countries over the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in June.
September British retail sales fall as hard-hit consumers stick to basics
World News // 4 hours ago
September British retail sales fall as hard-hit consumers stick to basics
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British retail sales swung into reverse in September after a bounce in August, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
Tropical Storm Tammy to gain hurricane strength
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Tammy to gain hurricane strength
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Leeward Islands are expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Tammy later Friday, according to forecasters who warned that the system will strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend.
Kim Jong Un vows to boost Russian ties in meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un vows to boost Russian ties in meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang and praised a "new era" in relations between the two countries, state media reported Friday, amid reports of an arms deal.
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
World News // 20 hours ago
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Hurricane Norma rapidly intensified into a major hurricane over the East Pacific on Wednesday into Thursday morning, as predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement