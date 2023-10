Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with a public order offense after she was arrested during a protest in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with a public order offense Wednesday after she was arrested along with more than two dozen other protesters at a conference in London, officials said. Metropolitan Police Thunberg, 20, was charged with "failing to comply with a condition imposed under section 14 of the Public Order Act" after she and other protesters refused to comply with officers who asked them to move from a road during the protest. Advertisement

"A number of protesters failed to do so." a statement from the Metropolitan Police said."Officers asked the protesters to move from the road onto the pavement, which would have enabled them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions,"

A total of 29 people were arrested with 26 facing charges, for the protest at the Energy Intelligence Forum at InterContinental Lane in central London.

Thunberg participated in the protest as part of the environmentalist group Just Stop Oil whose co-founders, Indigo Rumbelow and Roger Hallam, were arrested in raids at their homes on Wednesday morning.

Thunberg said in a statement released before the demonstration that "we have no choice but to disrupt," because "our world is being swept away by greenwashing and lies."

"The fossil fuel industry has actively distracted and delayed. They have created loopholes to allow their business to go on at the expense of the planet. We are choking from their fumes."