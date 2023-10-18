Trending
World News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 7:03 AM

British inflation decline levels off at 6.7% despite first fall in food prices since 2021

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's consumer inflation rate remained unchanged at 6.7% in September despite the pace at which food prices are rising slowing for a ninth straight month, Britain's main statistical agency said Wednesday. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's annual rate of inflation remained unchanged at 6.7% in September despite the pace at which food prices are rising slowing for a ninth straight month, Britain's main statistical agency said Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation held steady because the reduction in food inflation was canceled out by the rate at which motor fuel prices fell in September slowing to a decline of 9.7%, compared with a 16.4% drop in August, according to the Office for National Statistics' September inflation bulletin.

"Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and airfares also falling this month," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner in a post on X. "These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays."

Food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation slowed by an annual 12.1%, down from 13.6% in August, but the monthly rate fell for the first time in two years with prices falling 0.2% compared with September 2022 when they rose 1.1%.

Services inflation accelerated slightly, rising by 0.1 to 6.9%, but headline inflation remains at its lowest level since prices began rising sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Closely watched core inflation -- which strips out the price movements of volatile items such as food, alcohol and tobacco, and energy -- fell 0.1% to 6.1% driven, the ONS said, by a slowdown in the cost of many goods.

In August, inflation unexpectedly fell to 6.7%, from 6.8% in July, as the pace at which food prices rose slowed even as energy prices surged.

The fall was limited to 0.1% by the "large downward effects" of prices of restaurants and hotels, food and non-alcoholic drinks, recreation and culture and furniture and household goods being offset by rises in gasoline, alcohol and tobacco and communication costs.

The inflation picture will present a dilemma for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee when it meets Nov. 2 to decide whether to cut, hold or hike interest rates from their current 5.25% level in pursuit of the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Hiking risks choking off what little economic growth there is, while holding or cutting rates could allow inflation to become embedded, particularly with wage growth in Britain running at an above-inflation 7.8%.

