Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 8:44 AM

Xi, Putin present united front at Beijing conference promoting China's Belt and Road initiative

By Paul Godfrey
Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday as he laid out a new 8-point plan for his Belt and Road initiative, reworked to deliver "high-quality," growth for China and another path to prosperity for the developing world. Photo by Sergey Guneev/EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday as he laid out a new 8-point plan for his Belt and Road initiative, reworked to deliver "high-quality," growth for China and another path to prosperity for the developing world. Photo by Sergey Guneev/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping presented his "alternate" development vision for the Global South on Wednesday as he kicked off a 140-country gathering to promote his $1 trillion "Belt and Road" initiative.

Joined by his "old friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi laid out a new 8-point BRI plan to deliver "high-quality" growth and another path to prosperity for the developing world than that peddled by the West which he said was stunting progress with economic sanctions and an obsession with democratic reforms.

Advertisement

"We do not engage in ideological confrontation, geopolitical games, or form confrontational political cliques," said Xi as he opened the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

The revised plan promises a greater focus on green development, including green infrastructure and energy and transport cooperation, hosting green conferences and training for 100,000 people from developing nations, and boosting support for BRI international alliances to transform the "lowlands of development into the highlands of prosperity."

Read More

Other elements of Xi's 8-point plan include a $47.8 billion financing pledge from Chinese development banks, a logistics corridor across Europe and Asia, a "Silk Road e-commerce zone", with more free-trade agreements and investment treaties, and pledges on scientific development and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Putin, on just his second trip outside of Russia since being issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, congratulated Xi by saying Belt and Road was succeeding in its goal of creating an equitable framework to deliver "collective and truly effective solutions" to the important and relevant problems confronting the world

"Russia and China and many countries share the vision of equal cooperation while respecting diversity," he said adding that the initiative integrated "very well" with international projects and that its structure aligned with Russia's thinking.

"When we start something we expect it to be successful but understanding the global scale of the project initiated by Xi Jinping 10 years ago, it was expected that not everything would go great, but China managed to do that and we are happy to see it," Putin said.

Both leaders, however, restricted their remarks solely to the BRI and economic issues, steering well away from contentious international issues such as Ukraine or the Middle East.

Latest Headlines

British inflation decline levels off at 6.7% despite first fall in food prices since 2021
World News // 2 hours ago
British inflation decline levels off at 6.7% despite first fall in food prices since 2021
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's annual rate of inflation remained unchanged at 6.7% in September despite the pace at which food prices are rising slowing for a ninth straight month, Britain's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as situation in Gaza grows dire
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as situation in Gaza grows dire
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as part of a diplomatic effort to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from widening and to secure humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
World News // 8 hours ago
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The government of Venezuela and the opposition Unitary Platform have agreed to electoral conditions for presidential elections to be held in the second half of next year.
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
World News // 17 hours ago
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds are feared dead Tuesday after explosions rocked Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, where thousands of civilians had sought shelter amid Israel's fight with Hamas militants, according to local reports.
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military says its forces destroyed nine Russian helicopters an air defense system, and an ammunition depot, in a special forces raid in Russian-occupied territory Tuesday.
Palestinian refugees remain cut off from pile of aid at Gaza's border crossing with Egypt
World News // 23 hours ago
Palestinian refugees remain cut off from pile of aid at Gaza's border crossing with Egypt
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Millions of Palestinian refugees remain cut off from humanitarian aid in Egypt Tuesday as Israel showed no signs of ending the blockade on the only viable passage out of Gaza amid its ongoing war with Hamas.
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
World News // 1 day ago
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Rotem showcased Tuesday a ground vehicle using stealth technology during the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition.
IDF says drone strike kills four who attempted to place bomb at Lebanon border
World News // 1 day ago
IDF says drone strike kills four who attempted to place bomb at Lebanon border
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A drone strike Tuesday killed four people that Israeli military officials said were attempting to blow up a gate along the border with Lebanon in the small town of Metula.
IEA: World must add 50,000 miles of power lines by 2040 to hit climate targets
World News // 1 day ago
IEA: World must add 50,000 miles of power lines by 2040 to hit climate targets
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The world must double existing power grid networks to 100,000 miles globally by 2040 to avoid missing the internationally agreed 1.5 °C temperature rise target and eroding energy security, according to the IEA.
India's Supreme Court declines to recognize same-sex marriage
World News // 1 day ago
India's Supreme Court declines to recognize same-sex marriage
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Constitution bench of India's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday against formally recognizing same-sex marriage, saying it was up to Parliament to change the country's Special Marriage Act to include such unions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
IDF says drone strike kills four who attempted to place bomb at Lebanon border
IDF says drone strike kills four who attempted to place bomb at Lebanon border
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement