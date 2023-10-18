Trending
World News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 10:26 AM

World Food Program says it needs $19M for Afghan earthquake victims

By Clyde Hughes
People affected by an earthquake salvage their belongings as they wait for relief in the Zinda Jan district of Herat, Afghanistan, on October 8. The World Food Program is calling for $19 million in donations to help survivors. Photo by Samiullah Popal/EPA-EFE
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The World Food Program on Wednesday appealed for $19 million to help Afghans who lost their homes and ability to feed themselves after a series of devastating earthquakes in the western region of the country this month.

The United Nations agency said that emergency food assistance is needed for 100,000 people in light of the earthquakes.

Twin earthquakes rocked the Herat province on Sunday, hospitalizing more than 100 people. Afghanistan was again rocked by earthquakes on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others.

United Nations pledged $5 million in emergency reserves in response to Afghanistan's recovery from Saturday's devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake. On Oct. 7, the first devastating earthquake left thousands without homes and 1,400 killed.

An estimated 25,000 buildings have been destroyed, leaving many to sleep in tents next to the rubble of their homes as they fear more earthquakes and aftershocks.

"WFP is assisting the survivors, but we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program in Afghanistan and we urgently need additional funding," said Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of WFP Afghanistan.

"Disasters like these earthquakes pound communities who are already barely able to feed themselves back into utter destitution."

The WFP said with the winter months coming, the organization is planning on assisting families with cash transfers and food for three to seven months. The organization was forced to reduce the amount of its assistance because of a funding shortage. The WFP said it can only help one in five people who qualify for assistance.

