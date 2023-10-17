Trending
North Korea likely supplying weapons, sharing tactics with Hamas: South Korean official

By Thomas Maresca
Militant group Hamas appeared to use weapons and tactics from North Korea in its surprise assault on Israel from Gaza on October 7, a senior officials with Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
1 of 2 | Militant group Hamas appeared to use weapons and tactics from North Korea in its surprise assault on Israel from Gaza on October 7, a senior officials with Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea appears to be supplying arms to Hamas and may be working with the militant faction on training and tactics that could potentially be used in a surprise attack on South Korea, a senior official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

"Hamas is believed to be directly or indirectly linked to North Korea in various areas, such as the weapons trade, tactical guidance and training," the official told local media on background.

"There is a possibility that North Korea could use Hamas' attack methods for a surprise invasion of South Korea," the official added.

South Korea's Defense Ministry confirmed the JCS official's comments to international media.

Media reports have identified Hamas fighters using F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, which the official said is another name for the North's RPG-7 launcher.

The official also noted that North Korean-made 122mm multiple rocket launchers were provided to an armed group related to Hamas, and artillery shells marked "Bang-122" -- the same as ammunition used by North Korea -- were found on the Israel-Gaza border.

On Saturday, Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor also told the Voice of America's Korean Service that he believes Hamas is using North Korean weapons in its attacks on Israel, which began with a surprise assault on Oct. 7.

North Korea has long been accused of supplying arms to Hamas, and on Friday Pyongyang denied the allegations, calling them "groundless and false" in state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The KCNA article accused Washington of trying to divert responsibility for the conflict in the Middle East, calling the rumors a "stereotyped smear campaign" attempting to link North Korea to the crisis.

The JCS official said that tactics used by Hamas in its surprise attack on Israel showed similarities to the "asymmetric attack pattern" that South Korea anticipates from the North. Hamas began its assault with a large-scale rocket launch to overwhelm Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system and used commercial drones to bomb security positions on the highly fortified border fence.

Hamas also deployed motorized paragliders to infiltrate Israel, a tactic that North Korea has practiced since South Korea deployed an advanced border surveillance system a decade ago, the official said.

In December 2016, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly led a training exercise of paragliders simulating an attack on the South Korean presidential residence.

"There is a possibility that this know-how was passed on to Hamas," the official said.

The JCS official said that Seoul is analyzing the failures of the Israeli early warning system to deter the Hamas attacks and is working closely with the United States to step up surveillance on the North and bolster defense capabilities.

South Korea is currently developing its own Iron Dome-style system, called the Low Altitude Missile Defense system, or LAMD. The JCS official said it will be deployed by 2026.

Latest Headlines

U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
World News // 21 minutes ago
U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force B-52H strategic bomber landed on the Korean Peninsula for the first time ever Tuesday.
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
World News // 1 hour ago
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Chinese fighter jets recklessly intercepted a Canadian military plane in international airspace as it was enforcing United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea, Ottawa's defense minister said.
Venezuelan gov't, opposition to resume long-suspended talks on ending political crisis
World News // 5 hours ago
Venezuelan gov't, opposition to resume long-suspended talks on ending political crisis
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Venezuelan government and the opposition Unitary Platform have agreed to resume long-shuttered negotiations that aim to end the South American country's protracted political and economic crisis.
Cruise ship helps evacuate Americans from Israel to safety in Cyprus
World News // 14 hours ago
Cruise ship helps evacuate Americans from Israel to safety in Cyprus
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Rhapsody of the Sea, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, evacuated thousands of Americans from Israel on Monday amid fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza.
Authorities explore terrorism link as 2 Swedish soccer fans gunned down in Brussels
World News // 13 hours ago
Authorities explore terrorism link as 2 Swedish soccer fans gunned down in Brussels
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were shot to death by an armed assailant in the Belgian capital of Brussels late Monday in an apparent terror attack on Swedish soccer fans in the city to attend a international match.
Hearing begins in London over Donald Trump's 'Steele Dossier' lawsuit
World News // 18 hours ago
Hearing begins in London over Donald Trump's 'Steele Dossier' lawsuit
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A hearing is being held in a London court Monday as former President Donald Trump is suing a British intelligence consultancy over the salacious "Steele Dossier."
Germany announces new checks at borders with Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany announces new checks at borders with Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Germany enhanced its effort to slow the stream of asylum seekers coming to its country by introducing new border checks at its boundaries with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland on Monday.
Israel says no cease-fire in place as aid piles up at Egypt-Gaza border crossing
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says no cease-fire in place as aid piles up at Egypt-Gaza border crossing
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday his government had not reached a cease-fire agreement in the fight against Hamas to let aid in to Gaza and allow civilians to leave.
Russia temporarily halts imports of Japanese seafood
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia temporarily halts imports of Japanese seafood
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Russia on Monday joined China in restricting Japanese seafood imports in connection with Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Korean fried chicken chain turning to robot cooks
World News // 20 hours ago
Korean fried chicken chain turning to robot cooks
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's Doosan Robotics said Monday it will provide chicken-frying robots to Korean restaurant chain Kyochon F&B.
