Belgian police kill suspect in shooting of Swedish soccer fans in Brussels

A Brussels SWAT team officer secures the area around a cafe in the Schaerbeek area of the Belgian capital where police shot and fatally wounded a terror suspect early Tuesday after he killed two Swedish nationals and injured a third the previous evening. Photo by Olivier Mattys/EPA-EPA

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Belgian police killed a gunman Tuesday suspected of killing two Swedish nationals and injuring a third as more than 35,000 soccer fans gathered ahead of a Belgium-Sweden European Championship game, authorities said. The suspect, 45-year-old Abdesalem Lassoued, who police shot in the early hours in a cafe in the Schaerbeek area of the city, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. Advertisement

Police recovered an automatic rifle from the suspect matching the weapon used in the attack Monday evening, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told public service broadcaster VRT.

The National Crisis Center urged the public to remain vigilant after the terror threat level for the Brussels-Capital Region was raised to the maximum.

In an earlier news release, the center said the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis increased the threat level for the capital from 2 to 4, the highest possible, meaning the threat is "very serious and imminent," and 3 for the rest of the country, which signified a "serious" threat risk.

It added that an investigation was underway by The Federal Prosecutor's Office due to a "possible terrorist motive" behind the shootings with police forces ordered to carry out "special surveillance for Swedish interests" in Belgium.

Advertisement

"Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference.

"The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match."

De Croo had earlier sent condolences to his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had called De Croo to express his country's solidarity with Belgium during the "terrible moments" it was experiencing.

"We think of the victims of this cowardly attack, as well as our Belgian and Swedish friends whose shock we share."

Lassoued was believed to be from Tunisia and had been living in Belgium illegally after his application for asylum was rejected in 2020.

A video message purportedly recorded by Lassoued and posted on social media claims he was inspired to carry out the attack by Islamic State and that he killed his victims in the name of God.

The message also cited the Swedish nationality of the victims as a motive.

The shootings forced the 2024 European Championships qualification match between Belgium and Sweden to be abandoned mid-way through "following consultation with the two teams and the local police," UEFA said.