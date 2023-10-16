Russia hands back four Ukrainian children it forcibly deported in Qatar-brokered deal

Russia returned four Ukrainian children deported by Russian officials to their family in a deal brokered by Qatar as Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who faces an ICC arrest warrant, said Moscow does not oppose such reunifications. File Photo by Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Four Ukrainian children deported to Russia by Russian forces have been freed in a deal brokered by Qatari officials, Kyiv said Monday. Two of the four -- aged between 2 years and 17 years are already back in Ukraine with family members with the other two expected to be home with their families in the next few days, according to an unnamed official.

The negotiations involving Qatar-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine over several months saw the children handed back via Qatar's Embassy in Moscow from where they journeyed home through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, or Belarus, traveling in diplomatic vehicles, trains and an aircraft privately chartered by Qatar.

"We are encouraged by the commitment and openness shown by both sides throughout the process," said Qatar's international cooperation minister Lolwah Al-Khater.

Calling it a "first step," she said Doha sincerely hoped it would lead to "more initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions and building trust between the two parties."

The children's return is being seen as a test case for a plan championed by Qatar that could pave the way for more of the 20,000 children Ukraine says Russia has abducted from their families and taken back to its territory in the 20 months since it invaded its neighbor.

Once in Russia, authorities reportedly employ educational and other indoctrination methods, including dressing children in Russian military garb, to try to deny of their national identity.

In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia. The court, which is not recognized by Russia or the United States, ruled Putin bore legal responsibility for forcibly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

Lvova-Bulova, said she was hopeful progress on getting the children home would continue as Moscow had pledged to contribute to travel, lodging costs and DNA tests, if required.

Vladimir Putin has publicly stated he had no issue with children being reunited with their relatives, Lvova Bulova said.

About 400 children have come home prior to the Qatar scheme, but only because their parents embarked on risky cross-border missions to find them.