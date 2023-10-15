Israel says no cease-fire in place after U.S. said Egypt-Gaza border crossing would reopen

1 of 3 | An injured Palestinian man walks over the destruction, following an Israeli strike on a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday. The United Nations reported that more than 400,000 Palestinians have already fled northern Gaza in the wake of a massive Israeli aerial bombardment which killed more than 2000 Palestinians, half of them children and women. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday his government had not reached a cease-fire agreement in the current fight against Hamas. "There is currently no cease-fire," Netanyahu's office said as he faced pressure from the United States to allow humanitarian aid to come into the area as water and other supplies started to run out. Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces said it had launched an attack on dozens of Hamas's operational headquarters and mortar bomb launching positions had been destroyed.

The Rafah crossing, the only viable passage for people to get out of northern Gaza, has remained closed, leaving humanitarian aid to pile up unused in Egypt.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel for more discussions Monday, said on Sunday that the Rafah border crossing would be reopened amid anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave where fears of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis grow.

"Rafah will be reopened," he said, without providing further details. "We're putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it."

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday blamed Israel for the delay in opening the border crossing.

"The Israeli government has not yet taken a position that would allow the crossing to be opened from the Gaza side, allowing the entry of aid or the exit of citizens from third countries," Shoukry said.

The border crossing has been closed for much of the week-old war Israel has been waging against Hamas over its surprise attack against the Middle Eastern country Oct. 7.

Hamas killed more than 1,300 Israelis and took more than 120 hostages in the attack, and Israel has responded with incessant bombing of the Palestinian enclave, killing more than 2,670 people and wounding 9,600 others.

Early Friday, Israel's military ordered some 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south of the Wadi Gaza amid a military buildup at the enclave's perimeter and expectations of a ground invasion.

As Palestinians have fled south, aid including medical supplies for Gaza has been blocked from moving north at the Rafah border crossing, with the World Health Organization warning Saturday that "every hour these supplies remain on the Egyptian side of the border, more girls and boys, women and men, especially those vulnerable or disabled, will die."

The WHO has said that while the Egyptian side of the crossing remains accessible, the Israeli side is closed, and the United Nations has called for unimpeded access for humanitarian supplies.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier Sunday appointed Ambassador David Satterfield as the U.S. special envoy for Middle Eastern Humanitarian Issues.

In a statement, the president said Satterfield will be tasked with efforts to "bring urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, in coordination with the U.N., Egypt, Jordan, Israel and other regional stakeholders."

Blinken explained that Satterfield will be "on the ground tomorrow to work out all the practical details so we can move this forward."

"We are now very actively engaged with countries in the region, with the United Nations, with Israel, to make sure, to the best of our ability, that people can get out of harm's way and that the assistance they need -- the food, water, medicine -- can get in," he said.

The World Food Program has said online that more than 100 metric tons of food has been sent to Rafah and "the minute humanitarian access is secured, our teams will deliver this emergency assistance to families."

Electricity, water and fuel had been cut in Gaza, but Israel's minister of energy Israel Katz has since announced that water to the south of the Gaza Strip will resume as a result of conversations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden.

Despite the resumption of water, in normal times, the south side of the enclave has fewer resources, officials said.

On Sunday, the IDF reiterated its call for northern Gazans to move south, stating it will not carry out any operations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after it came under criticism for its bombing killing civilians heeding it orders.

"Your safety and that of your families matters," it tweeted. "Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families."