New Zealand's conservative National Party trounces Labor; Luxon will be new PM

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters during the National Party reception in Auckland, New Zealand, following its election victory Saturday. Photo by Dom Thomas/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand's conservative National Party soundly defeated the ruling Labor Party in elections held Saturday, paving the way for Christopher Luxon to replace Chris Hipkins as prime minister. Hipkins conceded defeat after results came in showing the National Party scoring historic gains even across some of the most reliable of Labor districts in the country. Advertisement

With 99% of the vote counted, the National Party had garnered 39% of the vote, while Labor managed only 27% after getting 50% in the previous election. The Green Party, meanwhile, nabbed 11% and the small-government, libertarian ACT Party collected 9%.

The National Party will forge a governing coalition with the ACT Party, which between them total 61 seats, the barest possible margin to govern in New Zealand.

"The result tonight is not one that any of us wanted. But I want you to be proud of what we achieved over the last six years, because despite governing through some of the biggest challenges our country has ever faced, we kept New Zealand moving forward," Hipkins said in his concession speech.

"I know you gave it your all and you deserved a better outcome," he said.

Advertisement

The victorious Luxon, meanwhile, thanked supporters in a speech Saturday.

"Thank you so much and thank you New Zealand," he said. "You have reached for hope, and you have voted for change.

"I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government."

Luxon, the former CEO of carrier NZ Air, ran on a promise to cut taxes and fight crime and capitalized on voter disillusionment with the Labor Party, which lost momentum after Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January.

Her popularity had begun to wane before her resignation as New Zealanders grew weary of COVID-19 restrictions and inflation threatened the economy, according to an analysis by Australian broadcaster ABC.