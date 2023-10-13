Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 9:42 AM

French teacher killed, two staff members injured in stabbing at high school

By Paul Godfrey
Police secure a school in Arras, northern France, where a teacher was killed Friday in a knife attack allegedly by a former student who also attacked and injured a second teacher and a security guard. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE
Police secure a school in Arras, northern France, where a teacher was killed Friday in a knife attack allegedly by a former student who also attacked and injured a second teacher and a security guard. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A French teacher was stabbed to death and at least two people were seriously injured Friday in an attack at a high school in the northwestern city of Arras, authorities said.

Confirming the attack, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said it occurred at the Gambetta School in the city about 155 miles northwest of Paris and that police had arrested a suspect.

Advertisement

A security guard was hospitalized in critical condition with several stab wounds and a second teacher was less seriously injured.

The suspect said to be in his 20s and of Chechen descent is alleged to have shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is greatest" as he attacked the staff members.

Read More

Media in France are reporting that he is a former Gambetta High student. Police said he was known to security services due to his radical Islamic views and associations, according to police.

Police reportedly also arrested the suspect's brother.

The anti-terror prosecutor's office confirmed it had launched murder and attempted murder investigations that it was treating as terror incidents.

The Elysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron was en route to the school while the National Assembly halted parliamentary business as a mark of solidarity with those targeted in the attack.

Advertisement

Education union SUD said it was sickened and outraged by the attack.

"We learn with horror and fear of the assassination of a teacher in his workplace. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, colleagues and students," the trades union group wrote in a social media post.

In 2020, at least six people were stabbed to death in France in a series of attacks including high school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in the Paris suburbs by a man authorities said was a refugee of Chechen origin.

Police shot and killed the attacker. Four of his family members were among 10 people arrested in connection with the killing.

Authorities said Paty had shown his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a discussion of 2015 attack on offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a supermarket in which 17 people were killed.

Latest Headlines

U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
World News // 48 minutes ago
U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While the United Nations Security Council has approved deployment of a multinational security force to Haiti to crack down on rampant gang violence throughout the country, the mission faces roadblocks.
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
World News // 1 hour ago
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The European Commission asked X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday for information under the Digital Services Act in an investigation concerning that the platform is not taking down disinformation about the Israeli-Gaza war.
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
World News // 2 hours ago
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- British anti-trust regulators granted final approval Friday for Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli military early Friday ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the Palestinian enclave, seemingly in preparations for a ground invasion.
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Britain said Friday it was sending two Royal Navy ships, RAF surveillance aircraft, and marines, to the eastern Mediterranean to provide backup amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 3 days ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
(UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday.
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
World News // 1 day ago
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel's warplanes continued their bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the death toll on both sides continued to climb.
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
World News // 19 hours ago
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Richard Branson's Virgin Enterprises on Thursday won a British lawsuit against an American train company that had ended a licensing agreement with Virgin and that had said Branson's company was no longer "of high repute.
EU warns TikTok about Israel-Gaza war disinformation
World News // 20 hours ago
EU warns TikTok about Israel-Gaza war disinformation
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday warned TikTok about moderating its content for disinformation as part of an ongoing crackdown in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
NATO urges release of Hamas hostages, vows support for Israel
World News // 1 day ago
NATO urges release of Hamas hostages, vows support for Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged support to Israel on Thursday and called on Hamas to immediately release scores of hostages taken to the Gaza Strip in Saturday's surprise attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement