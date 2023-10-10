Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel

1 of 5 | Paraguay's Government Palace has been lit in the colors of Israel in a sign of solidarity following Saturday's attack by Hamas. Photo courtesy of Presidencia Paraguay

(UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or abducted by Hamas following its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. Many were reportedly at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Zaka Search and Rescue confirmed its personnel have recovered some 260 bodies. Advertisement

As of Thursday morning, day six of the war between Israel and Hamas, the combined death toll has climbed to nearly 2,300, with Palestine's health ministry stating 1,100 of its citizens have been killed and the Israel Defense Forces saying more than 1,200 Israelis are dead.

Here is what foreign nations are saying about the status of their citizens in Israel.

Argentina

Argentina's Embassy in Israel said Monday that seven Argentinians were dead and 15 others were missing.

Among the dead was Rodolfo Fabian Skariszewski, who lived in Moshav Ohad, the embassy said in a statement. It called him a "compatriot."

"We send our condolences to his family and friends."

A total of 625 citizens of the South American nation have also requested to be evacuated from the Middle Eastern country, it said.

INFORMACIÓN HASTA LAS 16HS 625 argentinos solicitaron ser evacuados en Israel. Hay 7 argentinos muertos y 15 connacionales con búsqueda de paradero. Mail de registro de evacuados: consultasargentino[email protected]— Argentina en Israel (@argenisrael) October 9, 2023

Austria

Austria's foreign ministry announced Wednesday that one of three missing Austrian-Israeli dual citizens has been found dead.

"He is one of the countless victims of the brutal large-scale attack on #Israel by the terrorist organization #Hamas," the ministry tweeted.

It was informed of the death by his family.

"We condemn the barbaric terror of #Hamas in the strongest possible terms," it said. "Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy go out to his family and friends."

Brazil

Brazil's foreign ministry reports that three Brazilian nationals have been reported missing in Israel.

So far, its embassy in Tel Aviv has heard from 1,700 Brazilians, mostly tourists in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, who have "expressed interest" in being repatriated, the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, its air force tweeted that it was in the process of organizing six evacuation flights, one of which had already landed in Rome, Italy, en route to Israel.

Britain

Jackson Carlaw, a British member of Parliament for Eastwood, announced via tweet on Monday that Bernard Cowan was "murdered on Saturday by Hamas."

He said the family confirmed Cowan's death.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief," Carlaw said. "May his memory be a blessing."

There are reports that several other Britons have been killed and others were missing.

In a Tuesday statement to UPI, Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed that "a significant number of British-Israeli dual nationals" have been affected by the violence.

"A lot of the figures are yet to be fully confirmed and I don't want to speculate," he said. "We stand ready to support families who are concerned."

Citing an unnamed official British source, the BBC on Wednesday reported that at 17 Britons, including children are either missing or dead.

We stand with pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said one Cambodian student in Israel had died in the Hamas attack.

Canada

Canada's foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly told reporters Wednesday that two Canadians are confirmed dead and a third missing is presumed dead. Officials have not disclosed the identities of the deceased, stating they first need to get in contact with the families.

Three other Canadians are missing, she said.

To honour those whose lives have been cut short by Hamas' terror attacks against Israel, we're lighting the Peace Tower in blue and white - and we've lowered the flags on the Peace Tower, at the Prime Minister's Office, and across Parliament Hill. Canada stands with Israel.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023

Chile

Chile's ministry of foreign affairs has confirmed the deaths of three nationals -- Noa Glasberg, Tomer Shpirer, 37, and Gina Pak, 90.

At least two Chilean nationals are missing.

Chile's minister of foreign affairs Alberto van Klaveren late Monday said he had spoken with Danny Garcovich, the father of missing Loren Garcovich. She and her husband, Ivan Illarramendi, a Spaniard, were reportedly among those kidnapped by Hamas.

Comunidad Judia de Chile, which represents Chile's Jewish community, tweeted the couple lived in a kibbutz near the Gaza border and that their home had been destroyed.

"The temperance and clarity in his words is admirable," Klaveren said of his conversation with Danny Garcovich. "We will not stop supporting your search."

China

China foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a press conference Thursday that three Chinese nationals are confirmed dead, two are missing and several are wounded.

On Wednesday, Israel's foreign ministry had said that one Chinese national had been taken hostage.

Colombia

Two Colombian nationals, reportedly named Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Mesias Motano, have been missing since attending the Supernova music festival.

Israel's ambassador to Colombia said he is praying that the couple are found safe, healthy and soon.

"Our thoughts and solidarity with your family and friends," he tweeted.

France

France's foreign minister Catherine Colonna told France Info on Wednesday that 11 citizens had been killed in the Hamas attack.

It is a drastic increase from Tuesday, when France's foreign ministry said in a statement that its death toll in Israel has risen to four.

It also said Tuesday 20 others were unaccounted for, including "some of whom have most likely been kidnapped."

On Monday, it had said 14 were believed to have been abducted by Hamas, including a 12-year-old child.

In a statement it was mourning the death of a second citizen who died in Hamas' attack.

France's foreign ministry told reporters in a statement that it has nearly 62,000 French nationals registered at the Consulate General in Tel Aviv and 25,000 at its Jerusalem station.

Germany

Israel foreign ministry said Wednesday that one Germany citizen has been killed and "some" are unaccounted for.

Italy

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that three Italian Israeli citizens have gone missing. He named the third as Nir Forti.

Mexico

Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs Alicia Barcena announced via a tweet on Sunday that two Mexican nationals, a man and a woman, are believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas on Saturday.

Late Monday, she announced that a third Mexican initially thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas had been found safe.

Mexico has also sent two planes to evacuate nationals from the country.

Barcena had earlier said 500 Mexican citizens in Israel had registered with the federal department for emergency assistance.

Nepal

Nepal's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was in the process of repatriating the bodies of 10 Nepalese students who had been killed by Hamas at Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel.

In a sign of respect for those killed, Nepal declared a national day of mourning and will fly the national flag at half-mast at all government offices and Nepalese missions abroad.

It added that one Nepalese remained missing in Israel and that it was working to repatriate those wishing to return home.

Paraguay

Paraguay's ministry of foreign affairs has announced that it has been informed that two Paraguayan citizens who reside in Israel are missing.

"We are in permanent contact with local authorities to locate them," it said on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

"We will continue to inform you as we have official data from the government of Israel."

En la víspera, el Palacio de Gobierno se iluminó con los colores de Israel, en solidaridad por los ataques que sufrió su pueblo en los últimos días. El Paraguay mantiene su convicción de que ninguna diferencia puede ser dirimida por medio de la violencia y el terrorismo. pic.twitter.com/UKC8m44tJ8— Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) October 11, 2023 Advertisement

Peru

At least two Peruvians -- Brando David Flores Garcia and Daniel Levi -- were killed in the attack, its ministry of foreign affairs said Tuesday, leaving two others missing.

Israel described Levi as a "hero that was murdered for saving others."

It said he was killed by Hamas militants when they invaded the southern Israel kibbutz where he lived with his family.

"Daniel, who was a doctor, insisted that his family flee without him while he stayed to help and treat the wounded," Israel said in a statement.

Following the Saturday attack, the ministry had said four nationals were missing.

"The consular section reported the cases to the Israeli authorities for their search and location while maintaining permanent contact with the families of our compatriots to provide them with all the necessary support," it had said in a statement late Monday.

As of Tuesday night, 16 Peruvian citizens have left Israel through commercial flight, with 131 more expected to join them in the coming days, it said.

Philippines

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Friday that a third Filipinos has died in Israel.

Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega identified the victim to reporters during a press conference as a 49-year-old woman.

The other two victims have been described only as a man and a woman.

Three other Filipinos are believed to be missing, he said.

The announcement comes after the Philippine Embassy in Israel said Tuesday that an additional Filipino national, a woman, has been found safe, reducing the number of its citizens missing since Saturday's strike to six, two males and four females.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs had said that 29 Filipinos were initially reported missing, but 23 of them, consisting of one male and 22 females were rescued by Israeli forces. The man remains hospitalized for moderate injuries he sustained during the rescue operation.

The embassy said it is looking into reports of a "likely death of one Filipina" who was earlier reported missing in an Hamas attack on a kibbutz.

Russia

A Russian embassy in Tel Aviv spokesperson told Russian news agency TASS on Wednesday that four Russian citizens with Israeli citizenship have been killed and that six others are missing.

Spain

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday confirmed the death of citizen Maya Villalobo Sinvany.

Thailand

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced Thursday that another Thai worker in Israel has died, lifting the total of Thai nationals killed in the Middle Eastern country to 21.

On Monday, Thai officials had said that 18 Thai nationals in Israel are dead but they are still waiting for verification. The number of deceased increased from Sunday when the foreign ministry said 12 Thai nationals had died.

Nine others were injured and 11 had been taken hostage, officials said Monday in a press conference, adding that hundreds in high-risk areas near Gaza have been evacuated.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that at least two Ukrainians were killed in Israel.

United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a joint press conference Thursday in Israel with its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that at least 25 Americans had been killed in fighting amid the conflict.

The number was up from three the day before and a drastic increase from Tuesday when President Joe Biden said at least 14 had been killed.