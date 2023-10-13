Trending
World News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Meta removed or flagged 795,000 pieces of content after Israel-Hamas war

By Patrick Hilsman
Meta says it has removed or marked "as disturbing" over 795,000 pieces of media since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | Meta says it has removed or marked "as disturbing" over 795,000 pieces of media since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Meta on Friday outlined efforts to combat disinformation and the spread of harmful or disturbing content related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the three days immediately following the Oct. 7 attack, Meta said it "removed or marked as disturbing more than 795,000 pieces of content," which accounted for more than seven times as many times as posts "on a daily basis" as it had in the two months prior.

"Since the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, and Israel's response in Gaza, experts from across our company have been working around the clock to monitor our platforms, while protecting people's ability to use our apps to shed light on important developments happening on the ground," Meta said in a statement Friday.

Meta said it had taken steps to protect the identity of hostages and against incitement by "temporarily expanding" policy on violence and incitement and removing content that clearly identifies hostages "even if it's being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation," the company."

"We are allowing content with blurred images of the victims but, in line with standards established by the Geneva Convention, we will prioritize the safety and privacy of kidnapping victims if we are unsure of unable to make a clear assessment," Meta continued.

The company said it has also blocked a number of Instagram hashtags and that it was aware of Hamas' threats to broadcast footage of hostages.

"Our teams are monitoring this closely and would swiftly remove any such content (and the accounts behind it), banking the content in our systems to prevent copies being reshared," Meta said.

The company said it has also taken steps to memorialize the accounts of people who have died.

"We memorialize accounts when we receive a request from a friend or family member of someone who has passed away, to provide a space for people to pay their respects, share memories and support each other," the company continued.

The statement came after the European Commission warned Meta, as well as fellow social media companies X and TikTok to take action against the spread of disinformation related to the war on their platforms.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday similarly responded with a letter to the commission, saying it had also removed or flagged "tens of thousands" of pieces of content.

On Thursday, the commission sought further information from X regarding its response by Oct. 18

Latest Headlines

Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli military early Friday ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the Palestinian enclave, seemingly in preparations for a ground invasion.
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II about the current Israeli-Gaza conflict in separate meetings in Jordan's capital of Amman.
Paris police investigate suspected poisoning of former Russian journalist
World News // 2 hours ago
Paris police investigate suspected poisoning of former Russian journalist
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Paris authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist known for protesting the Ukraine war during a live broadcast.
U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While the United Nations Security Council has approved deployment of a multinational security force to Haiti to crack down on rampant gang violence throughout the country, the mission faces roadblocks.
French teacher killed, two staff members injured in stabbing at high school
World News // 4 hours ago
French teacher killed, two staff members injured in stabbing at high school
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A French teacher was stabbed to death and at least two people were seriously injured Friday in an attack at a high school in the northwestern city of Arras, authorities said.
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
World News // 4 hours ago
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The European Commission asked X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday for information under the Digital Services Act in an investigation concerning that the platform is not taking down disinformation about the Israeli-Gaza war.
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
World News // 5 hours ago
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- British anti-trust regulators granted final approval Friday for Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Britain said Friday it was sending two Royal Navy ships, RAF surveillance aircraft, and marines, to the eastern Mediterranean to provide backup amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 3 days ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
(UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday.
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
World News // 1 day ago
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel's warplanes continued their bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the death toll on both sides continued to climb.
