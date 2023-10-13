Trending
Oct. 13, 2023 / 2:03 AM / Updated at 3:18 AM

Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

By Darryl Coote
The Israeli military has ordered evacuation of Gaza City. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli military early Friday ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the Palestinian enclave, in preparations for a potential ground invasion.

The order was given at the start of the seventh day of Israel's war with Hamas, which began in retaliation against the militant group's attack on Saturday, during which border kibbutz communities were besieged and upwards of 100 hostages were kidnapped.

Israel was taken be surprise by the multi-pronged land, air and sea attack, and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "crush and eliminate" Hamas.

Since then, Israeli warplanes have incessantly bombed the strip of land in southern Israel, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians and which Hamas has essentially controlled for the last nearly 16 years.

The bombing has displaced tens of thousands daily, with the United Nations' humanitarian office reporting late Thursday that more than 423,000 have been unhomed in Gaza by the war.

Now, 1.1 million in Gaza City, the most populous region of the strip, were being ordered to move south of the Gaza River.

"Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City in tunnels under houses, and inside many buildings are innocent civilians. Residents of Gaza move south for your personal safety and the safety of your families, distance yourself from the Hamas terrorists who use you as a human shield. The IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days, and wishes to avoid harming civilians," the IDF said in the statement.

"This evacuation is for your personal safety."

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus described the evacuation order in an early morning update on the war as a "humanitarian step the IDF is taking to minimize civilian causalities."

The message was transmitted in Arabic to those of the city and informed them they will be permitted by the IDF to return at a later date.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Axios that the intergovernmental organization was informed of the order before midnight, stating the Palestinians in Gaza City had 24 hours to make it south.

He said the U.N. "strongly appeals" for Israel to rescind the order to avoid transforming "what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation."

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," he said, adding that the order also applied to all U.N. staff and displaced people sheltered at U.N. facilities.

"They must be protected at all times and must never come under attack in accordance with international humanitarian law," it said in a statement.

The U.N.'s agency for Palestinian refugees said it has already relocated its central operations center and international staff south to continue its humanitarian operations, while demanding that Israel protect all civilians sheltering at its facilities.

A panel of U.N. independent experts on Thursday had already voiced displeasure with Israel, condemning its "violent and indiscriminate attacks" against Palestinians.

"They have lived under unlawful blockade for 16 years, and already gone through five major brutal wars, which remain unaccounted for," the experts said in a statement.

"This amounts to collective punishment."

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the U.N., described the U.N.'s response to the evacuation order as a "shame," accusing it of "turning a blind eye" to Hamas' activities.

"Instead of standing by Israel after the massacre by Hamas, they dare to preach to us when Israel tries to minimize harm to civilians," he said in a statement. "Right now, the only thing the U.N. should focus on is the return of the abductees to Israel."

The announcement comes as more than 300,000 Israeli reservists have been called up since Saturday and a military buildup at the Gaza perimeter is ongoing.

Overnight, Israeli warplanes struck another 750 targets in Gaza, with the IDF listing Hamas tunnels, military compounds, residences of senior operatives, warehouses and more as having been destroyed.

Palestine's ministry of health late Thursday increased Gaza's death toll to 1,537, including 500 children, with another more than 6,600 wounded.

Israel's death toll continues to rise as more bodies are found from Saturday's attack.

Conricus early Friday said 1,300 Israelis had been killed with 3,000 more injured.

