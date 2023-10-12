Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 6:58 AM

British economy bucks summer slowdown to return to growth on services sector surge

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's economy rebounded into the black in August helping maintain a longer-term "modest" growth trend led by car manufacturing and sales, the country's main statistical agency said Thursday. File photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
Britain's economy rebounded into the black in August helping maintain a longer-term "modest" growth trend led by car manufacturing and sales, the country's main statistical agency said Thursday. File photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's economy returned to growth in August, rebounding from a sharper-than-initially estimated 0.6% contraction in July, the country's main statistical agency said Thursday.

Gross Domestic Product grew by 0.2% driven solely by a 0.4% expansion of the services sector, which accounts for the largest proportion of the economy, with all other key sectors posting negative growth, according to the Office for National Statistics' latest bulletin.

Advertisement

Output in consumer-facing services fell by 0.6% after dropping 0.2% in July, revised down from zero, and production output picked up slightly from a revised 1.1% slump in July but remained in negative territory, down 0.7%.

The construction sector extended a 6-month-long slump -- broken only by a 1.6% blip in May -- shrinking 0.5% in August, down from a revised 0.4% contraction in July.

Read More

Viewed by the longer-range quarterly reading, the economy maintained its positive growth trend, expanding by 0.3% in the June to August period, the ONS said, helped by a 1.2% spurt in production output and 0.9% in construction -- but services growth was virtually flat.

August lacked significant impacts of recent months that either boosted or hindered growth from extra holidays, and industrial disputes and extreme weather, with services driving "broad-based" growth with standout contributions from education, computer programming and engineering.

Advertisement

"Across the three months as a whole the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction," ONS Economic Statistics Director Darren Morgan wrote on social media.

The official estimates come two days after the International Monetary Fund forecast Britain would have the weakest growth among the world's advanced economies in 2023 and 2024 -- with the exception of Germany where IMF said the economy would contract in 2023 before rebounding to +0.9% growth in 2024.

Latest Headlines

Antony Blinken arrives in Israel as warplanes continue bombing Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
Antony Blinken arrives in Israel as warplanes continue bombing Gaza
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the United States' top diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in the country.
NATO meets as war rages in Israel, tensions mount in Kosovo and other crises
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO meets as war rages in Israel, tensions mount in Kosovo and other crises
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Defense ministers of the more than 30 North American Treaty Organization members are to meet Thursday in Brussels where they are expected to discuss a plethora of security issues affecting the defensive alliance.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 2 days ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
(UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu forms wartime unity government with critic Benny Gantz
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu forms wartime unity government with critic Benny Gantz
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister and Israeli opposition politician Benny Gantz formed an emergency unity government Wednesday to address the ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas.
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
World News // 1 day ago
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The State Department said on Wednesday that the number of U.S. citizens killed in the current fighting in Israel and Gaza has reached 22.
Pope Francis urges Hamas hostages freed in Gaza attack, appeals for peace
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Hamas hostages freed in Gaza attack, appeals for peace
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged the Palestinian militant group Hamas to free hostages Wednesday and said Israel has a right to defend itself.
Ukrainian security services say two local brothers helped Russia strike Hroza, killing 53
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian security services say two local brothers helped Russia strike Hroza, killing 53
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials accused two brothers from the village of Hroza, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, of helping Russian forces carry out a missile attack on the town that killed 53 people Thursday.
Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency quits X
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency quits X
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency announced Wednesday that it was quitting Elon Musk's X due to "intolerable" levels of hate content on the platform targeting the LGBT+ community, minorities, women and Jewish people.
Second 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
World News // 22 hours ago
Second 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A new 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Tuesday just days after a deadly tremor shook nearly the same location north of Herat over the weekend.
Lidia strikes Mexico as a major hurricane, quickly dissipates
World News // 22 hours ago
Lidia strikes Mexico as a major hurricane, quickly dissipates
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- What was once Hurricane Lidia, the 12th named storm in the Eastern Pacific basin, has lost wind intensity over the mountainous terrain of western Mexico, transitioning to a tropical rainstorm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement