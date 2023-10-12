Trending
World News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 2:12 PM

EU warns TikTok about Israel-Gaza war disinformation

By Clyde Hughes
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew looks on during a House Committee on Armed Services Committee hearing on March 23. The European Union sent a letter to Chew on Thursday warning him about disinformation on the platform. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew looks on during a House Committee on Armed Services Committee hearing on March 23. The European Union sent a letter to Chew on Thursday warning him about disinformation on the platform. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday warned TikTok about moderating its content for disinformation as part of an ongoing crackdown in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner handling the newly created Digital Service Act for its member states sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew citing the specific requirement about content moderation around disinformation and warned the platform could be responsible for fines and penalties if they don't comply.

"Given that your platform is extensively used by children and teenagers, you have a particular obligation to protect them from violent content depicting hostage-taking and other and other graphic videos which are reportedly widely circulating on your platform, without appropriate safeguards," Breton wrote.

Breton said manipulated videos have been showing up on TikTok in relation to the festival that was attacked by Hamas and other incidents that are already violating the EU law.

He warned that TikTok must put in place "appropriate and proportionate measures to guarantee a high level of privacy, safety and security."

"I therefore invite you to urgently step up your efforts and ensure your systems are effective, and report on the crisis measures taken to my team," he wrote.

Earlier this week, the European Union threatened Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg with fines if their social media companies -- X, formerly Twitter, and Meta's Facebook and Instagram -- did not take stronger action to get rid of disinformation about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He stressed it was the platform's responsibility to police their own sites.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino responded to Breton's letter, saying that its internal teams were"actively working" to address "operational needs" and had taken down more than 80 posts that had slipped through their cracks when they were informed by law enforcement.

Latest Headlines

NATO urges release of Hamas hostages, vows support for Israel
World News // 11 hours ago
NATO urges release of Hamas hostages, vows support for Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged support to Israel on Thursday and called on Hamas to immediately release scores of hostages taken to the Gaza Strip in Saturday's surprise attack.
Ukraine identifies 59 civilians killed in Hroza strike
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine identifies 59 civilians killed in Hroza strike
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The final death toll from the Oct. 5 strike in the village of Hroza in Ukraine's Kharkiv region has risen to 59, according to regional officials.
Woman who died in Iranian police custody named as finalist for EU's top human rights prize
World News // 4 hours ago
Woman who died in Iranian police custody named as finalist for EU's top human rights prize
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Jina Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died last year in Iranian police custody following her arrest for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly, was announced as a finalist for the EU's top human rights prize.
Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud
World News // 4 hours ago
Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former Formula 1 CEO and billionaire Bernie Ecclestone received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud for not reporting more than $490 million held in a Singapore trust.
Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza in sixth day of war
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza in sixth day of war
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel's warplanes continued their bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the death toll on both sides continued to climb.
Former Barclays CEO James Staley banned from British finance sector over Epstein ties
World News // 5 hours ago
Former Barclays CEO James Staley banned from British finance sector over Epstein ties
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's banking regulator banned former Barclays CEO James Staley on Thursday from any senior management job or position of significant influence in financial services for deceiving it over ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
X responds to EU demands to curtail disinformation about Middle East war
World News // 6 hours ago
X responds to EU demands to curtail disinformation about Middle East war
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- X CEO Linda Yaccarino responded to the European Commission Wednesday after the global body gave the company 24 hours to respond to demands for bolder actions to curtail disinformation about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
IEA: Oil markets on 'tenterhooks' amid Israel-Hamas conflict
World News // 6 hours ago
IEA: Oil markets on 'tenterhooks' amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A spike in geopolitical risk in the Middle East caused by the Israel-Hamas war has put global energy markets on edge, the International Energy Agency warned Thursday.
Japan seeks to revoke tax status of religious group after Abe slaying
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan seeks to revoke tax status of religious group after Abe slaying
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Japanese government on Thursday said it will seek to revoke the religious corporation status of a group whose solicitation tactics came to light last year over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
British economy bucks summer slowdown to return to growth on services sector surge
World News // 8 hours ago
British economy bucks summer slowdown to return to growth on services sector surge
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's economy returned to growth in August, rebounding from a sharper-than-initially estimated 0.6% contraction in July, the country's main statistical agency said Thursday.
