Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged the immediate release of the hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas following a surprise attack that left thousands dead and said Israel has a right to self-defense. Francis, at the end of his weekly general audience Wednesday to thousands in St. Peter's Square, expressed concern for the Palestinians living in Gaza as well. Advertisement

"I pray for those families who have seen a feast day transformed into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be released immediately. It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very concerned about the total siege under which the Palestinians are living in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims." he said.

The United Nations' humanitarian affairs office, citing Israeli media, on Wednesday said more than 1,000 Israelis were killed and some 2,806 were injured in Hamas attack. About 150 people were taken hostage during the attack. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 injured in Israeli counterattacks.

Francis urged both sides to seek a peaceful resolution to the war.

"Terrorism and extremism do not help reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge and only cause each to other suffer. The Middle East does not need war, but peace, a peace built on dialogue and the courage of fraternity," he said.

