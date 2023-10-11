Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 2:53 PM

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu forms wartime unity government with critic Benny Gantz

By Patrick Hilsman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured at the United Nations in September) formed an emergency government Wednesday with critic and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured at the United Nations in September) formed an emergency government Wednesday with critic and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister and Israeli opposition politician Benny Gantz formed an emergency unity government Wednesday to address the ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas.

Gantz and Netanyahu were bitter political rivals during Netanyahu's attempted judicial reform, and Gantz is a vocal critic of Netanyahu's efforts to reduce the power of the judiciary.

Advertisement

The government was announced after a meeting at Israeli Defenses Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv. According to the Jerusalem Post, the meeting between the leaders lasted a half hour, with legal teams remaining behind to iron out specifics.

Gantz, who is a member of the opposition National Unity party, gained popularity as a critic and is seen as a leader in the opposition to Netanyahu's judicial moves that prompted nationwide protests earlier this year.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu's wife, Sara, objected to the unity government at first before later relenting to the idea.

Current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also will join the war cabinet, as will the National Unity party's Gadi Eisenkot, who previously served as IDF chief of staff.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Yair Lapid reportedly demanded that far-right members of Netanyahu's cabinet be excluded from the unity government.

Gantz is a known critic of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who remains in Netanyahu's cabinet.

"Netanyahu will not be able to say that he did not know. When he entrusts the security of the citizens of Israel to Ben Gvir, he abandons them," Gantz said in July during protests against Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms.

Read More

Latest Headlines

American death toll in Israel increases to 22
World News // 11 hours ago
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The State Department said on Wednesday that the number of U.S. citizens killed in the current fighting in Israel and Gaza has reached 22.
Pope Francis urges Hamas hostages freed in Gaza attack, appeals for peace
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Hamas hostages freed in Gaza attack, appeals for peace
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged the Palestinian militant group Hamas to free hostages Wednesday and said Israel has a right to defend itself.
Ukrainian security services say two local brothers helped Russia strike Hroza, killing 53
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukrainian security services say two local brothers helped Russia strike Hroza, killing 53
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials accused two brothers from the village of Hroza, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, of helping Russian forces carry out a missile attack on the town that killed 53 people Thursday.
Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency quits X
World News // 6 hours ago
Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency quits X
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency announced Wednesday that it was quitting Elon Musk's X due to "intolerable" levels of hate content on the platform targeting the LGBT+ community, minorities, women and Jewish people.
Second 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
World News // 6 hours ago
Second 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A new 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Tuesday just days after a deadly tremor shook nearly the same location north of Herat over the weekend.
Lidia strikes Mexico as a major hurricane, quickly dissipates
World News // 6 hours ago
Lidia strikes Mexico as a major hurricane, quickly dissipates
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- What was once Hurricane Lidia, the 12th named storm in the Eastern Pacific basin, has lost wind intensity over the mountainous terrain of western Mexico, transitioning to a tropical rainstorm.
London Luton Airport shut, all flights suspended following major blaze
World News // 7 hours ago
London Luton Airport shut, all flights suspended following major blaze
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- One of the British capital's four main airports, London Luton, was forced to shut and suspend all in and outbound flights Wednesday after a major blaze that ripped through a parking garage.
Journalist Cheng Lei returned to Australia after 38 months detained in China
World News // 9 hours ago
Journalist Cheng Lei returned to Australia after 38 months detained in China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jailed Chinese television journalist Cheng Lei arrived back home in Australia on Wednesday after being held in China for more than three years.
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
World News // 10 hours ago
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Advanced U.S. weaponry pledged by the Biden administration has arrived in Israel, Jerusalem's ministry of defense said early Wednesday, as its war with Hamas entered its fifth day.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement