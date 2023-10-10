Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel

1 of 4 | The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flat and its Star of David in support of the Jewish State in Paris, on Monday. France has said that two of its nationals have been killed in Israel. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or abducted by Hamas following its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. Many were reportedly at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Zaka Search and Rescue confirmed its personnel have recovered some 260 bodies. Advertisement

As of late Monday, day three of the war between Israel and Hamas, the combined death toll had climbed to nearly 1,600, with Palestine's health ministry stating 687 of its citizens have been killed and the Israel Defense Forces saying more than 900 Israelis are dead.

Here is what foreign nations are saying about the status of their citizens in Israel.

Argentina

Argentina's Embassy in Israel said Monday that seven Argentinians were dead and 15 others were missing.

Among the dead was Rodolfo Fabian Skariszewski, who lived in Moshav Ohad, the embassy said in a statement. It called him a "compatriot."

"We send our condolences to his family and friends."

A total of 625 citizens of the South American nation have also requested to be evacuated from the Middle Eastern country, it said.

INFORMACIÓN HASTA LAS 16HS 625 argentinos solicitaron ser evacuados en Israel. Hay 7 argentinos muertos y 15 connacionales con búsqueda de paradero. Mail de registro de evacuados: consultasargentino[email protected]— Argentina en Israel (@argenisrael) October 9, 2023

Brazil

Brazil's foreign ministry reports that three Brazilian nationals have been reported missing in Israel.

So far, its embassy in Tel Aviv has heard from 1,700 Brazilians, mostly tourists in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, who have "expressed interest" in being repatriated, the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, its air force tweeted that it was in the process of organizing six evacuation flights, one of which had already landed in Rome, Italy, en route to Israel.

Britain

Jackson Carlaw, a British member of Parliament for Eastwood, announced via tweet on Monday that Bernard Cowan was "murdered on Saturday by Hamas."

He said the family confirmed Cowan's death.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief," Carlaw said. "May his memory be a blessing."

There are reports that several other Britons have been killed and others were missing.

In a Tuesday statement to UPI, Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed that "a significant number of British-Israeli dual nationals" have been affected by the violence.

"A lot of the figures are yet to be fully confirmed and I don't want to speculate," he said. "We stand ready to support families who are concerned."

The BBC is reporting that at least three other Britons have been killed and several others are missing.

UPI has contacted Britain's foreign ministry for confirmation.

We stand with pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said one Cambodian student in Israel had died in the Hamas attack.

Canada

Canada's foreign affairs minister, Melanie Joly, told CTV News on Monday that she has received reports that one Canadian had been killed and three others are missing.

To honour those whose lives have been cut short by Hamas' terror attacks against Israel, we're lighting the Peace Tower in blue and white - and we've lowered the flags on the Peace Tower, at the Prime Minister's Office, and across Parliament Hill. Canada stands with Israel.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023 Advertisement

Chile

At least two Chilean nationals are missing.

Chile's minister of foreign affairs Alberto van Klaveren late Monday said he had spoken with Danny Garcovich, the father of missing Loren Garcovich. She and her husband, Ivan Illarramendi, a Spaniard, were reportedly among those kidnapped by Hamas.

Comunidad Judia de Chile, which represents Chile's Jewish community, tweeted the couple lived in a kibbutz near the Gaza border and that their home had been destroyed.

"The temperance and clarity in his words is admirable," Klaveren said of his conversation with Danny Garcovich. "We will not stop supporting your search."

Chile's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was also in the process of organizing repatriation flights.

Colombia

Two Colombian nationals, reportedly named Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Mesias Motano, have been missing since attending the Supernova music festival.

Israel's ambassador to Colombia said he is praying that the couple are found safe, healthy and soon.

"Our thoughts and solidarity with your family and friends," he tweeted.

France

France on Monday said in a statement it was mourning the death of a second citizen who died in Hamas' attack.

Fourteen others missing are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, including a 12-year-old child.

"The information we have allows us to consider that some of them have been kidnapped," France's foreign ministry said Sunday in a statement.

France's foreign ministry told reporters in a statement that it has nearly 62,000 French nationals registered at the Consulate General in Tel Aviv and 25,000 at its Jerusalem station.

Mexico

Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs Alicia Barcena announced via a tweet on Sunday that two Mexican nationals, a man and a woman, are believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas on Saturday.

Late Monday, she announced that a third Mexican initially thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas had been found safe.

Mexico has also sent two planes to evacuate nationals from the country.

Barcena had earlier said 500 Mexican citizens in Israel had registered with the federal department for emergency assistance.

Nepal

Nepal's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was in the process of repatriating the bodies of 10 Nepalese students who had been killed by Hamas at Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel.

In a sign of respect for those killed, Nepal declared a national day of morning and will fly the national flag at half-mast at all government offices and Nepalese missions abroad.

It added that one Nepalese remained missing in Israel and that it was working to repatriate those wishing to return home.

Paraguay

Paraguay's ministry of foreign affairs has announced that it has been informed that two Paraguayan citizens who reside in Israel are missing.

"We are in permanent contact with local authorities to locate them," it said on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

"We will continue to inform you as we have official data from the government of Israel."

Peru

Four Peruvian nationals have been reported missing since Saturday's attack, its ministry of foreign affairs said.

"The consular section reported the cases to the Israeli authorities for their search and location while maintaining permanent contact with the families of our compatriots to provide them with all the necessary support," it said in a statement late Monday.

Seven Peruvian nationals have left Israel aboard commercial flights with the assistance of the mission, with 73 more to follow them in the next two days, it said, adding more evacuations will be planned.

Philippines

The Philippine Embassy in Israel said Tuesday that an additional Filipino national, a woman, has been found safe, reducing the number of its citizens missing since Saturday's strike to six, two males and four females.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs had said that 29 Filipinos were initially reported missing, but 23 of them, consisting of one male and 22 females were rescued by Israeli forces. The man remains hospitalized for moderate injuries he sustained during the rescue operation.

The embassy said it is looking into reports of a "likely death of one Filipina" who was earlier reported missing in an Hamas attack on a kibbutz.

Thailand

Officials said Monday that 18 Thai nationals in Israel are dead but they are still waiting for verification. The number of deceased increased from Sunday when the foreign ministry said 12 Thai nationals had died.

Nine others were injured and 11 had been taken hostage, officials said Monday in a press conference, adding that hundreds in high-risk areas near Gaza have been evacuated.

United States

President Joe Biden said Monday that at least 11 Americans have been killed. An unspecified number of Americans also remain unaccounted for, he said.

On Tuesday, Biden said the U.S. death toll had increased to at least 14.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that they believe there are 20 or more Americans who are missing.

"I want to underscore and stress that does not mean, necessarily, that there are 20 or more American hostages," he said, "just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for."