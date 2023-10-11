Trending
Oct. 11, 2023 / 8:37 AM

London Luton Airport shut, all flights suspended following major blaze

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a blaze in a parking garage at London Luton Airport overnight Tuesday that forced the closure of the airport and the suspension of all air traffic with no flights expected to take off or land until mid-afternoon Wednesday at the earliest. Photo courtesy Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
The aftermath of a blaze in a parking garage at London Luton Airport overnight Tuesday that forced the closure of the airport and the suspension of all air traffic with no flights expected to take off or land until mid-afternoon Wednesday at the earliest. Photo courtesy Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- One of the British capital's four main airports, London Luton, was forced to shut and suspend all flights Wednesday after a major blaze ripped through a parking garage.

Flights are expected to remain grounded until at least 3 p.m. local time Wednesday, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport as access remained "severely restricted," London Luton said in an update on social media.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. We're working hard to get the airport operational as soon as possible," it added, advising passengers to keep in touch with their airline for flight information updates.

No serious injuries have been reported but four firefighters and an airport employee were treated for smoke inhalation.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did not suspect foul play and believed the blaze started in a car parked in the garage.

"We've got no intelligence to suggest it's anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles," Chief Fire Office Andrew Hopkinson told reporters.

Firefighters battled for 12 hours overnight Tuesday to control the fire which broke out on the upper levels of the airport's Terminal Car Park No. 2, holding 1,500 cars, with the airport saying the garage had suffered "significant structural collapse."

Declaring a major incident, Beds Fire and Rescue dispatched five fire trucks, one with an aerial turntable ladder, to the scene with video on social media showing intense flames and smoke engulfing the top floor of the car park, loud blasts and car alarms going off.

The fire was extinguished and the incident was downgraded by about 9:30 a.m. with the fire department saying it would launch an investigation into the cause "as soon as it was safe to do so."

No information was available regarding damage to vehicles but the airport but passengers with concerns about a parked vehicle or parking bookings were advised to email parking services provider APCOA.

