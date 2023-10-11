Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 6:58 AM

Journalist Cheng Lei returned to Australia after 38 months detained in China

By Paul Godfrey
Jailed Chinese television journalist Cheng Lei touched down at Melbourne Airport in Australia on Wednesday after being freed from 38 months' detention in China on accusations of passing state secrets to a foreign country. Photo courtesy CGTN
Jailed Chinese television journalist Cheng Lei touched down at Melbourne Airport in Australia on Wednesday after being freed from 38 months' detention in China on accusations of passing state secrets to a foreign country. Photo courtesy CGTN

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jailed Chinese television journalist Cheng Lei arrived back home in Australia on Wednesday after being held in China for more than three years.

Cheng, 48, whose detention in 2020 on accusations of espionage lasted 38 months and threw fire on already tense Australia-China relations, was met at Melbourne Airport by Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to confirm that Australian citizen Ms. Cheng Lei has arrived safely home in Australia and has been reunited with her family, after more than three years of detention in China," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"The Australian Government has been seeking Ms. Cheng's return since she was detained in August 2020. Her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians."

Read More

Shortly afterward Wednesday, Albanese confirmed Cheng's release had cleared the way for him to visit China before the end of the year at a "mutually agreed" date.

Advertisement

Chinese-born Cheng was working as a business news anchor for China's state-run English-language CGTN when she was detained and held for six months before being formally arrested in February 2021 on suspicion of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas."

During her detention the mother of two, who moved to Australia from China when she was 10, spent at least six months in solitary confinement as authorities attempted to coerce her into confessing her guilt.

The former CNBC journalist was tried in a secret one-day trial in March 2022 but the charges against her were never officially revealed and the true outcome of the case remains unknown.

Cheng had been deported after completing a sentence for charges to which she had pled guilty, China's Ministry of State Security said.

Chinese state media reported that the sentence was for breaking the law on passing state secrets to a foreign country, but did not state which country or any specifics of the crimes she is alleged to have committed.

Behind-the-scenes diplomacy resulting in the lifting of a ban on imports of Australian barley, coal and timber helped smooth ties strained over China's increasing assertiveness in the region and COVID-19, unblocking the road toward Cheng's release. Albanese said he formally raised Cheng's case when he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in September at the meeting of the G20 meeting in India.

Advertisement

"We sat next to each other at the G20 at a formal dinner as well. It was an opportunity in a less formal way to be able to have discussions and dialogue," he said. "Dialogue is always a good idea. Even with people who you have disagreements with."

The news was warmly greeted by the Liberal opposition's leader, Peter Dutton, and his foreign affairs spokesman, Simon Birmingham.

"Ms. Cheng's release and return home to her children and partner Nick Coyle will be a moment of great relief and joy to them," they said in a statement.

"We thank all of those who have worked tirelessly over three years to secure this outcome and acknowledge everyone who has advocated for Ms. Cheng's release. Particular acknowledgment is owed to Australia's Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, along with many Foreign Affairs and Trade Department officers and consular officials."

Latest Headlines

Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
World News // 1 hour ago
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Advanced U.S. weaponry pledged by the Biden administration has arrived in Israel, Jerusalem's ministry of defense said early Wednesday, as its war with Hamas entered its fifth day.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
As Israel-Hamas war enters fifth day, hundreds of thousands flee Gaza homes
World News // 1 hour ago
As Israel-Hamas war enters fifth day, hundreds of thousands flee Gaza homes
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 264,000 people are believed to have fled their Gaza homes as Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave in its war against Hamas.
Britain, European allies unveil $122M security package for Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, European allies unveil $122M security package for Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Britain and several European allies have unveiled a new security package for Ukraine worth more than $122 million to aid Kyiv's military in clearing mines, maintaining vehicles and fortifying defense capabilities
EU warns Elon Musk of fines over X's spread of disinformation amid Israel war
World News // 6 hours ago
EU warns Elon Musk of fines over X's spread of disinformation amid Israel war
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union warned Elon Musk on Tuesday that his social media company X could face fines if it does not stop its dissemination of disinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
World News // 11 hours ago
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- American families of hostages taken in Israel during weekend attacks by Hamas are pleading with the U.S. and Israeli governments to rescue their loved ones, saying they have received "zero communication."
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
World News // 16 hours ago
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Damages to the natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea that was damaged Sunday along with a communications cable linking Finland and Estonia appear to be intentional, Finland's president said Tuesday.
Hamas' daring attack pushes Middle East into the unknown
World News // 15 hours ago
Hamas' daring attack pushes Middle East into the unknown
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The daring, sophisticated and large-scale Hamas attack that caught Israel and the world by surprise has plunged the troubled Middle East region into the unknown.
Unifor workers reach agreement with Canadian GM plants in less than 24 hours
World News // 21 hours ago
Unifor workers reach agreement with Canadian GM plants in less than 24 hours
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor started a strike against General Motors after midnight Tuesday, affecting more than 4,200 employees at several plants.
U.S. ends most aid to Niger in wake of coup, detention of democratically elected president
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. ends most aid to Niger in wake of coup, detention of democratically elected president
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United States is ending most aid to Niger after concluding on Tuesday that a coup d'etat has gripped the West African nation since its civilian-run government was overthrown in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement