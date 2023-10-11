Trending
World News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 5:34 AM

Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day

By Darryl Coote
Advanced weaponry sent from the United States has arrived in Israel. Photo courtesy of Israel Ministry of Defense
Advanced weaponry sent from the United States has arrived in Israel. Photo courtesy of Israel Ministry of Defense

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Advanced U.S. weaponry pledged by the Biden administration has arrived in Israel, Jerusalem's ministry of defense said early Wednesday, as its war with Hamas entered its fifth day.

Images and pictures published to its social media accounts showed blurred cargo, seemingly the advanced weaponry sent by Washington, being unloaded in the dark of night from a cargo plane at an Israeli airport.

The ministry said it was "an initial shipment" brought to Israel in a joint operation between its Department of Production and Procurement and the U.S. Procurement Mission.

"They coordinated the mobilization of the cargo plane, ensuring the direct transport of armaments from the USA," it said.

The United States has profusely voiced its support of Israel in its war against Hamas, which began Saturday in response to the militant group's attack that caught Israel by surprise.

Israel has responded with mass airstrikes on Gaza, a small strip land that Hamas controls within Israel along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Department of Defense responded to the attack by adjusting its security posture in the region, sending an armada to the region, and by promising weapons.

Though Israel did not disclose what it had received and took the added step to blur the images to obscure the cargo being unloaded from the plane, President Joe Biden on Tuesday had said in a speech that they were "surging additional military assistance," including ammunition and interceptors for its allies Iron Dome defense system, to Israel.

"We're going to make sure Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens," the U.S. president said.

Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
As Israel-Hamas war enters fifth day, hundreds of thousands flee Gaza homes
World News // 33 minutes ago
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 264,000 people are believed to have fled their Gaza homes as Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave in its war against Hamas.
Britain, European allies unveil $122M security package for Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Britain and several European allies have unveiled a new security package for Ukraine worth more than $122 million to aid Kyiv's military in clearing mines, maintaining vehicles and fortifying defense capabilities
EU warns Elon Musk of fines over X's spread of disinformation amid Israel war
World News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union warned Elon Musk on Tuesday that his social media company X could face fines if it does not stop its dissemination of disinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
World News // 10 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- American families of hostages taken in Israel during weekend attacks by Hamas are pleading with the U.S. and Israeli governments to rescue their loved ones, saying they have received "zero communication."
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
World News // 15 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Damages to the natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea that was damaged Sunday along with a communications cable linking Finland and Estonia appear to be intentional, Finland's president said Tuesday.
Hamas' daring attack pushes Middle East into the unknown
World News // 13 hours ago
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The daring, sophisticated and large-scale Hamas attack that caught Israel and the world by surprise has plunged the troubled Middle East region into the unknown.
Unifor workers reach agreement with Canadian GM plants in less than 24 hours
World News // 20 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor started a strike against General Motors after midnight Tuesday, affecting more than 4,200 employees at several plants.
U.S. ends most aid to Niger in wake of coup, detention of democratically elected president
World News // 14 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United States is ending most aid to Niger after concluding on Tuesday that a coup d'etat has gripped the West African nation since its civilian-run government was overthrown in July.
U.K. apologizes to Afghan Taliban as 4 British nationals released from captivity
World News // 16 hours ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The British government announced Tuesday that four citizens who were held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released.
