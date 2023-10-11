Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day

Advanced weaponry sent from the United States has arrived in Israel. Photo courtesy of Israel Ministry of Defense

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Advanced U.S. weaponry pledged by the Biden administration has arrived in Israel, Jerusalem's ministry of defense said early Wednesday, as its war with Hamas entered its fifth day. Images and pictures published to its social media accounts showed blurred cargo, seemingly the advanced weaponry sent by Washington, being unloaded in the dark of night from a cargo plane at an Israeli airport. Advertisement

The ministry said it was "an initial shipment" brought to Israel in a joint operation between its Department of Production and Procurement and the U.S. Procurement Mission.

"They coordinated the mobilization of the cargo plane, ensuring the direct transport of armaments from the USA," it said.

Watch: An Israeli cargo plane lands, delivering an initial shipment of advanced weaponry from the United States to Israel. pic.twitter.com/TEv2g9gXyW— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 11, 2023

The United States has profusely voiced its support of Israel in its war against Hamas, which began Saturday in response to the militant group's attack that caught Israel by surprise.

Israel has responded with mass airstrikes on Gaza, a small strip land that Hamas controls within Israel along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Advertisement

The Department of Defense responded to the attack by adjusting its security posture in the region, sending an armada to the region, and by promising weapons.

Though Israel did not disclose what it had received and took the added step to blur the images to obscure the cargo being unloaded from the plane, President Joe Biden on Tuesday had said in a speech that they were "surging additional military assistance," including ammunition and interceptors for its allies Iron Dome defense system, to Israel.

"We're going to make sure Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens," the U.S. president said.