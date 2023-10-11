Trending
Oct. 11, 2023 / 5:02 AM

As Israel-Hamas war enters fifth day, hundreds of thousands flee Gaza homes

By Darryl Coote
Israel continues to bombard Gaza as its war against Hamas enters its fifth day. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Israel continues to bombard Gaza as its war against Hamas enters its fifth day. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 264,000 people, representing almost 12% of the population of Gaza, are believed to have fled their homes, the United Nations' humanitarian affairs office said early Wednesday, as Israel continued to bombard the Palestinian enclave in its war on Hamas.

Israel has been unleashing air strikes and munitions on Gaza since Hamas launched a surprise deadly assault on the Middle Eastern country.

Israel has said it is at war with the militant group that effectively controls Gaza, a small strip of land along the Mediterranean coast and within Israel's borders

According to Palestine's Ministry of Health, 950 Palestinians have so far been killed and another 5,000 injured. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said early Wednesday that Hamas has killed 1,200 Israelis and injured 2,700. Another 100 or so -- many with dual citizenship -- have been taken hostage.

Israel's death toll continues to mount not because of ongoing fighting, as is the reason for the Palestine jump, but as Israeli soldiers learn of the breadth of Hamas' initial attack, officials said.

"We are discovering the bodies of dead Israelis in the various communities that Hamas infiltrated and conducted their massacres," Conricus said, stating that he expected the number of Israeli deaths to increase.

As the war enters its fifth day, the IDF said its jets struck more than 80 targets overnight in Beit Hanoun, a city in northwestern Gaza, destroying two bank branches that the Israeli Air Force said Hamas used to fund terrorism, an underground tunnel and two Hamas operational centers.

The IAF said it also hit two Hamas terror compounds, one of which it alleged was the headquarters of the militant group's northern brigade. The warplanes also hit Islamic Jihad weapons targets.

The destruction and sheer scope of violence in Gaza has forced hundreds of thousands to leave their home to seek refuge elsewhere, many of them in hospital compounds and U.N.-run schools.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early Wednesday it estimates that 263,934 of Gaza's 2.2 million population have fled their home in Gaza -- and that it expects that number to rise.

The number is also an increase of nearly 80,000 people displaced in the past 24 hours -- a timeframe that the U.N. agency said was characterized by "an escalation in Israeli aerial and ground bombardments through the Gaza Strip."

Air strikes targeted telecommunication installations, destroying two of Gaza's three main lines of mobile communications, resulting in disruptions of mobile and Internet services.

Several residential buildings in heavily populated areas were also struck, resulting in casualties, including the elderly, women and children, it said.

Among the displaced Palestinians are more than 175,486 who have sought shelter in U.N. Relief and Works Agency schools.

Medecins Sans Frontieres on Tuesday warned that hospitals in Gaza were "overwhelmed" by the number of injured patients, exacerbated by Israel's decision to shut off electricity and water and damage to infrastructure from bombardment, including to communications lines.

"The intensity of the violence and bombardment is shocking, as is the death toll," it said in a statement. "The declaration of war must not, under any circumstances, lead to collective punishment of the population of Gaza."

One hospital MSF supports was damaged in an airstrike and an ambulance transporting the wounded was destroyed in front of the hospital, it said, while demanding that Israel respect medical facilities.

"This is not something that should have to be negotiated," it said.

