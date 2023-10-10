IDF says it has regained control of Gaza border; total death toll surpasses 1,600

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on Tuesday night. Photo by EPA/EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that it had regained control of its border with the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants blasted through the barrier on Saturday during the dawn of their offensive against Israel. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military was establishing a barrier of tanks, aircraft and vessels as well as mines along breaches in the border to prevent entrance or exit from the Palestinian enclave, but fighting continued. Advertisement

"The IDF clears the surrounding area with 35 battalions, four lieutenant generals who command different sectors alongside the commander of the Gaza Division," said Hagari.

"There are tens of thousands of fighters in the area. In the last day, several operational events took place on the northern border -- the IDF acted resolutely in the face of these events, from the ground and from the air, quickly and accurately."

Hagari added that the military had also not identified any tunnels from Gaza into Israeli territory.

The IDF said about 300,000 reservists have been rallied for a potential ground invasion into Gaza but there are fears that some Hamas fighters are hiding inside Israel.

The Israeli Air Force added that "hundreds of IDF reservists who were abroad" were flown back to take part in the war.

Israeli officials said more than 900 people have died at the hands of Hamas since fighting started on Saturday, including 11 U.S. residents. The IDF said that number includes 123 of its soldiers as they combated Hamas.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 765 Palestinians have died in the West Bank since Saturday with more than 4,000 injured as Israel responded to the Hamas attack.

"We are fighting for our home," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night. "We are in an existential war that we will win. We always knew who Hamas was, and now the whole world knows, Hamas is ISIS -- and we will defeat it just as the civilized world defeated ISIS. This bitter enemy wanted war -- and he will get war."

Hamas claimed to have about 100 hostages that they have threatened to execute if IDF did not withdraw from Gaza. The Israeli military had been hammering suspected Hamas hideouts within Gaza since the start of the war.

