Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 11:05 AM

EU foreign affairs chief invites Israeli, Palestinian leaders for peace talks

No word on whether foreign ministers have accepted sit-down

By A.L. Lee
European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to attend talks to end conflict in Gaza. File Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/EPA-EFE
European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to attend talks to end conflict in Gaza. File Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell invited the foreign ministers of Israel and Palestine to meet with EU commissioners in Brussels in an effort to defuse the war in the Middle East after four days of bloodshed.

Borrell announced he was convening an urgent meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the escalating crisis, saying he had invited Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to attend the talks.

Advertisement

There was no immediate indication whether either leader had responded to Borrell's invitation amid the ongoing conflict.

Diplomacy efforts have done nothing so far to de-escalate the crisis after Egyptian officials said days ago they were consulting with regional partners, including Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, to bring an immediate end to the conflict.

Read More

The potential sit-down comes as Haim Regev, the Israeli ambassador to the EU, and in an interview with Politico called for Europe's help to contain the war within the borders of the Gaza strip.

Regev said Israel's retaliatory strikes would seek to cripple Hamas military facilities, and take out the group's ability to mount further hostilities.

Advertisement

He warned pro-Arab nations in the region to stay out of the conflict and urged the to "pass a strong message" to Lebanon and the Palestinian Authority that the conflict was solely with Gaza."

"The EU is a player here, the EU has its own contacts with Lebanon, they're supporting Ramallah, it should be clear [with them]," Regev said.

Ahead of the meeting, the European Commission also stepped in to settle a dispute that emerged after EU member nations announced the body was suspending $728.5 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority following the attack by Hamas against Israel.

The decision to put aside aid for new developments inside Gaza, however, faced immediate blowback from Luxembourg, Spain and Ireland, who argued the move would undermine anti-terrorism efforts in the region.

Instead, the commission said it would conduct an urgent review of the aid payments to Palestine while Borrell clarified it would "not suspend the due payments" as Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi previously said it would.

"The suspension of the payments -- punishing all the Palestinian people -- would have damaged the EU interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists," Borrell said in support of maintaining the aid package

Advertisement

Regev also revealed that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was planning to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone in the coming hours.

Latest Headlines

United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting
World News // 39 minutes ago
United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations said on Tuesday the current fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip has led hundreds of thousands of people displaced while condemning attacks on civilians.
Japanese banks crippled by systems outage affecting $81B of interbank transfers
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese banks crippled by systems outage affecting $81B of interbank transfers
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A clearing systems outage affecting 11 of the largest banks in Japan on Tuesday, including MUFG, Mitsubishi Trust and JPMorgan Chase, left more than a million customers unable to make electronic transfers to other banks.
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
World News // 2 hours ago
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor started a strike against General Motors after midnight Tuesday, affecting more than 4,200 employees at several plants.
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas on Tuesday warned residents on the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon to evacuate as it prepared a missile barrage.
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
World News // 2 hours ago
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of global economic slowdown throughout this year and into next year with advanced economies seeing the sharpest declines.
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British authorities have told asylum seekers they will be returned to an accommodation barge moored on the country's south coast two months after the vessel was evacuated due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
World News // 13 hours ago
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters rallied amid tight security Monday outside of the Israel consulate in New York City, two days after hundreds were killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The combined death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas surpassed 1,500 on Monday as the conflict neared the end of its third day, according to estimates on both sides.
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major Western powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement