Oct. 10, 2023 / 1:17 PM

U.K. apologizes to Afghan Taliban as 4 British nationals released from captivity

By Patrick Hilsman
The British government Tuesday confirmed that four of its nationals have been released by the Taliban government of Afghanistan (members pictured, 2022). File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The British government announced Tuesday that four citizens who were held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released.

"We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan," a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a press release Tuesday.

Among the Britons released were U.N. aid worker Kevin Cornwell and Miles Routledge, a self-described "extreme" tourist who posts on social media.

BBC reports that the Presidium Network, a U.K. non-profit that supports communities in crisis, said the detention was over a weapon that was found in a safe in Cornwell's room.

According to Presidium Network's Scott Richards, the weapon was licensed by the Afghan Interior Ministry.

And though there was a notable lack of information about the current condition of the former hostages, previous reports had noted that several had experienced declining health recently.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office apologized to the Taliban-led Afghan government without naming the Taliban explicitly.

"On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office also urged British nationals to be cautious of local laws, and British laws, while traveling.

"We remind all British nationals of the requirement to comply with relevant UK counter-terrorism legislation when overseas and abide by all laws of the country of destination," the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

