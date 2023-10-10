Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 10:48 AM

United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting

By Clyde Hughes
Palestinians inspect the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
1 of 2 | Palestinians inspect the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations said on Tuesday the current fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip has led hundreds of thousands of people displaced while condemning attacks on civilians.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 187,518 have been displaced because of the violence across the Gaza Strip including Hamas's attack on Israel on Saturday along with Israel's response, leaving residents in affected areas scrambling to find safe locations with resources.

Advertisement

It added that nearly 137,500 internally displaced people are sheltering in 83 U.N. Relief and Work Agency schools throughout the Gaza Strip while more are seeking shelter as airstrikes continue.

"Every effort is being made to provide basic services to the IDPs. However, the conditions are difficult, with some shelters overcrowded, and with limited availability of potable water," the U.N. said.

Read More

Officials said they are coordinating with the World Food Program to have bread distributed to displaced people in the shelters. U.N. officials said war damage has made it difficult for them to be more effective.

"UNRWA Gaza Field Office, where national and international staff are present, suffered collateral damage due to airstrikes in the Rimal area in the center of Gaza City," the report said. "In total, 18 UNRWA installations have been affected since Oct. 7."

Advertisement

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk issued an urgent plea for member states to urge Israel and Hamas to defuse the "powder keg" of violence in affective areas.

"We know how this plays out, time and time again -- the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives and incalculable suffering inflicted on both communities," Turk said. "All parties must respect international humanitarian law.

"They must immediately cease attacks targeting civilians and attacks expected to cause disproportionate death and injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects."

Turk called on Hamas to release all hostages and that civilian targets not be targeted in the ongoing conflict.

"International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks," Turk said.

Scenes from war zone: Fighting, destruction in Israel and Gaza

Palestinians inspect the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 10. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

EU foreign affairs chief invites Israeli, Palestinian leaders for peace talks
World News // 4 minutes ago
EU foreign affairs chief invites Israeli, Palestinian leaders for peace talks
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- European Union foreign affairs chief invited the foreign ministers of Israel and Palestine to meet with EU commissioners in Brussels in an effort to defuse the latest war in the Middle East after four days of bloodshed.
Japanese banks crippled by systems outage affecting $81B of interbank transfers
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese banks crippled by systems outage affecting $81B of interbank transfers
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A clearing systems outage affecting 11 of the largest banks in Japan on Tuesday, including MUFG, Mitsubishi Trust and JPMorgan Chase, left more than a million customers unable to make electronic transfers to other banks.
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
World News // 1 hour ago
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor started a strike against General Motors after midnight Tuesday, affecting more than 4,200 employees at several plants.
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas on Tuesday warned residents on the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon to evacuate as it prepared a missile barrage.
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
World News // 2 hours ago
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of global economic slowdown throughout this year and into next year with advanced economies seeing the sharpest declines.
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British authorities have told asylum seekers they will be returned to an accommodation barge moored on the country's south coast two months after the vessel was evacuated due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
World News // 13 hours ago
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters rallied amid tight security Monday outside of the Israel consulate in New York City, two days after hundreds were killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The combined death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas surpassed 1,500 on Monday as the conflict neared the end of its third day, according to estimates on both sides.
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major Western powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement