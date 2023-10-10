United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting

1 of 2 | Palestinians inspect the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations said on Tuesday the current fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip has led hundreds of thousands of people displaced while condemning attacks on civilians. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 187,518 have been displaced because of the violence across the Gaza Strip including Hamas's attack on Israel on Saturday along with Israel's response, leaving residents in affected areas scrambling to find safe locations with resources. Advertisement

It added that nearly 137,500 internally displaced people are sheltering in 83 U.N. Relief and Work Agency schools throughout the Gaza Strip while more are seeking shelter as airstrikes continue.

"Every effort is being made to provide basic services to the IDPs. However, the conditions are difficult, with some shelters overcrowded, and with limited availability of potable water," the U.N. said.

Officials said they are coordinating with the World Food Program to have bread distributed to displaced people in the shelters. U.N. officials said war damage has made it difficult for them to be more effective.

"UNRWA Gaza Field Office, where national and international staff are present, suffered collateral damage due to airstrikes in the Rimal area in the center of Gaza City," the report said. "In total, 18 UNRWA installations have been affected since Oct. 7."

Advertisement

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk issued an urgent plea for member states to urge Israel and Hamas to defuse the "powder keg" of violence in affective areas.

"We know how this plays out, time and time again -- the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives and incalculable suffering inflicted on both communities," Turk said. "All parties must respect international humanitarian law.

"They must immediately cease attacks targeting civilians and attacks expected to cause disproportionate death and injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects."

Turk called on Hamas to release all hostages and that civilian targets not be targeted in the ongoing conflict.

"International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks," Turk said.

Scenes from war zone: Fighting, destruction in Israel and Gaza

Palestinians inspect the destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 10. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo