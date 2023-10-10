Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 9:57 AM

Japanese banks crippled by systems outage affecting $81B of interbank transfers

By Paul Godfrey
JPMorgan Chase was one of 11 banks in Japan hit by a systems outage Tuesday affecting the country's largest electronic clearing network that left more than a million customers unable to transfer money to accounts at other banks. File photo by John Angelillo
JPMorgan Chase was one of 11 banks in Japan hit by a systems outage Tuesday affecting the country's largest electronic clearing network that left more than a million customers unable to transfer money to accounts at other banks. File photo by John Angelillo | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A clearing systems outage affecting 11 of the largest banks in Japan on Tuesday, including MUFG, Mitsubishi Trust and JPMorgan Chase, left more than a million customers unable to make electronic transfers to other banks.

The Zengin interbank data communication system remained down Tuesday evening local time but instructions already accepted would be processed via a back-up system and arrive in destination accounts by the end of the day, said the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, which operates Zengin-Net.

Advertisement

The Japanese banks' clearing network said it was the first failure of the system in the 50 years since it began operating in 1973.

Affected banks included Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Custody Bank of Japan, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Momiji Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank.

Read More

Resona Bank warned it was possible transaction requests would not be completed on Tuesday as it was not possible to transfer funds to any other bank

MUFG Bank, the country's largest bank, said it was unable to complete transfers to other banks requested online and using ATMs, including those at some convenience stores. It was likewise not possible to receive funds transferred from those same banks, MUFG added.

Advertisement

The so-called Zengin system is used by most of Japan's banks, with 6.5 million transactions worth $81 billion being processed by the system every day.

In August, a systems meltdown at the Bank of Ireland shut customers out of online and mobile app banking for several hours. The glitch also allowed customers to make large ATM withdrawals of cash that wasn't theirs.

In June 2021, media outlets, airlines and financial institutions around the world were hit by two mass Internet outages within days, forcing the Reserve Bank of Australia to cancel a planned auction of government bonds due to issues at international banks that were scheduled to participate.

The outage also affected the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Discover and Navy Federal Credit Union in the United States and Australia's Commonwealth Bank. Airline Virgin Australia and U.S. carriers Delta, American, Southwest and United were also hit

News, retail and entertainment sites and apps went dark, including CNN, The New York Times, Hulu, HBO Max, Spotify, Amazon and Target.

Latest Headlines

EU foreign affairs chief invites Israeli, Palestinian leaders for peace talks
World News // 15 minutes ago
EU foreign affairs chief invites Israeli, Palestinian leaders for peace talks
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- European Union foreign affairs chief invited the foreign ministers of Israel and Palestine to meet with EU commissioners in Brussels in an effort to defuse the latest war in the Middle East after four days of bloodshed.
United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting
World News // 32 minutes ago
United Nations: More than 185,000 displaced during Hamas-Israeli fighting
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations said on Tuesday the current fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip has led hundreds of thousands of people displaced while condemning attacks on civilians.
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
World News // 1 hour ago
Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor started a strike against General Motors after midnight Tuesday, affecting more than 4,200 employees at several plants.
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas on Tuesday warned residents on the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon to evacuate as it prepared a missile barrage.
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
World News // 2 hours ago
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of global economic slowdown throughout this year and into next year with advanced economies seeing the sharpest declines.
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British authorities have told asylum seekers they will be returned to an accommodation barge moored on the country's south coast two months after the vessel was evacuated due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
World News // 13 hours ago
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters rallied amid tight security Monday outside of the Israel consulate in New York City, two days after hundreds were killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The combined death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas surpassed 1,500 on Monday as the conflict neared the end of its third day, according to estimates on both sides.
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major Western powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement