Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 9:28 AM

Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants

By Clyde Hughes
Canada's Unifor union started a strike against General Motors on Tuesday. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
Canada's Unifor union started a strike against General Motors on Tuesday. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor launched a strike against General Motors Tuesday, joining thousands of Americans on the picket lines.

More than 4,280 Unifor workers began striking at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Center.

Advertisement

"This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement. "The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern -- not today -- not ever."

The union said members at Unifro Locals 222, 199 and 636 will remain on strike "until the pattern is met" while members at the Cami Assembly plant in Ontario will continue operations as they are covered by a separate collective agreement.

Read More

In a letter to union members, Unifor leaders said that they worked throughout the Thanksgiving weekend to reach a deal but GM "made it clear they would not agree to meet the conditions of the pattern agreement" as talks entered the final hours.

Unifor said GM failed to meet its demands on pension, income supports for retired worker and steps to transition temporary workers into permanent full-time jobs.

Advertisement

"Our bargaining team was crystal clear with the company throughout these negotiations: our members are united and ready to strike, no exceptions," said Unifor GM Master Bargaining Chair Jason Gale in a statement, pointing to the union's agreement with Ford.

"Everything our members do, from the trucks we assemble, the stamping plant we run, the engines and transmissions we build and the parts we deliver, are all critical to GM's bottom line. This dispute can only end one way: with GM agreeing to the same terms in our pattern agreement with Ford."

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

The two sides had averted a strike last month, reaching a tentative agreement.

The strike comes on the heels of the United Auto Workers strike in the United States against General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis.

In the United States, thousands of United Auto Workers connected with Mack Trucks walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal. The union said the strike would start at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

The strike comes after UAW turned down the latest pay offer from the truck manufacturer, with 73% of the 4,000-member union body voting against a tentative agreement reached just one week ago.

Advertisement

The UAW strike against the "Big Three" automakers in the United States, approached one month on Tuesday with the union asking for record pay increases in light of strong profits made by the carmakers since the COVID-19 pandemic. The union had cited some progress last week in negotiations.

Latest Headlines

Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas warns residents of coastal Israeli city to evacuate before rocket attack
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hamas on Tuesday warned residents on the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon to evacuate as it prepared a missile barrage.
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
World News // 1 hour ago
IMF warns of 'divergent growth prospects' amid a global economic slowdown
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of global economic slowdown throughout this year and into next year with advanced economies seeing the sharpest declines.
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain to return asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British authorities have told asylum seekers they will be returned to an accommodation barge moored on the country's south coast two months after the vessel was evacuated due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 5 hours ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday. 
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
World News // 11 hours ago
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters rallied amid tight security Monday outside of the Israel consulate in New York City, two days after hundreds were killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The combined death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas surpassed 1,500 on Monday as the conflict neared the end of its third day, according to estimates on both sides.
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 23 hours ago
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major Western powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
World News // 21 hours ago
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- At least 11 U.S. citizens are among those killed in the bloody conflict in Israel over the weekend, President Joe Biden confirmed Monday, while more than 100 people are believed to be held captive.
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
World News // 16 hours ago
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The funeral for Col. Roi Levy, head of Israel's elite "Ghost" multi-dimensional unit, was held Monday in Jerusalem.
Gates Foundation donates $40M to enhance accessibility to mRNA vaccines
World News // 17 hours ago
Gates Foundation donates $40M to enhance accessibility to mRNA vaccines
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A $40 million investment announced Monday by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to help supercharge vaccine accessibility for the world's most vulnerable populations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
As Israel, Hamas battle, funeral held for head of Israeli 'Ghost' unit Col. Roi Levy
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement