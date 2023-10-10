Unifor workers launch strike at Canadian GM plants

Canada's Unifor union started a strike against General Motors on Tuesday. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Canadian autoworkers union Unifor launched a strike against General Motors Tuesday, joining thousands of Americans on the picket lines. More than 4,280 Unifor workers began striking at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Center. Advertisement

"This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement. "The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern -- not today -- not ever."

The union said members at Unifro Locals 222, 199 and 636 will remain on strike "until the pattern is met" while members at the Cami Assembly plant in Ontario will continue operations as they are covered by a separate collective agreement.

In a letter to union members, Unifor leaders said that they worked throughout the Thanksgiving weekend to reach a deal but GM "made it clear they would not agree to meet the conditions of the pattern agreement" as talks entered the final hours.

Unifor said GM failed to meet its demands on pension, income supports for retired worker and steps to transition temporary workers into permanent full-time jobs.

"Our bargaining team was crystal clear with the company throughout these negotiations: our members are united and ready to strike, no exceptions," said Unifor GM Master Bargaining Chair Jason Gale in a statement, pointing to the union's agreement with Ford.

"Everything our members do, from the trucks we assemble, the stamping plant we run, the engines and transmissions we build and the parts we deliver, are all critical to GM's bottom line. This dispute can only end one way: with GM agreeing to the same terms in our pattern agreement with Ford."

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

The two sides had averted a strike last month, reaching a tentative agreement.

The strike comes on the heels of the United Auto Workers strike in the United States against General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis.

In the United States, thousands of United Auto Workers connected with Mack Trucks walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal. The union said the strike would start at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

The strike comes after UAW turned down the latest pay offer from the truck manufacturer, with 73% of the 4,000-member union body voting against a tentative agreement reached just one week ago.

The UAW strike against the "Big Three" automakers in the United States, approached one month on Tuesday with the union asking for record pay increases in light of strong profits made by the carmakers since the COVID-19 pandemic. The union had cited some progress last week in negotiations.