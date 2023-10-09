Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday. Photo courtesy of Office of President of Ukraine

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Addressing NATO on Monday in Denmark, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged global action amid a growing chasm of terror after Hamas' weekend attacks on Israel. Zelensky compared the tense situation in Gaza to the war in Ukraine by highlighting similarities in the actions of terrorists and their impact on innocent civilians in both regions. He argued in his address via video that although the motives of terrorist groups may vary, the infliction of violence and suffering on civilians remains unjustifiable. Advertisement

"We see who in the world is trying to replace the power of international law with the horror of blood and disasters," he told NATO. "We see whose deliberate investments in terror are destroying the lives of different peoples... We see this. And we must act. United!"

Additionally, Zelensky noted that Hamas and Moscow "were the same evil" and that the only thing that can guarantee peace is action on behalf of allied countries and adherence to the governing structures of international law.

"Everyone can help prevent the chasm between the world and peace from widening. Europe should be active. The United States should be active. China. India. Arab states should feel how much can collapse if they allow terrorists to achieve their goals... Everyone should be active in the defense of life and international law! We must not give terror a single chance."

The Ukrainian president has also been outspoken about the attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that Israel has the full right to defend itself against terror and it's critical that the whole world responds.

Israeli authorities report over 700 have died and more than 2,300 others have been injured in the fighting with more taken hostage. The Palestinian health ministry reported 493 Palestinians had been killed with more than 2,750 injured.

U.S. officials have estimated the combined loss of military personnel who have been killed or injured since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 has surpassed 500,000.

Russia has, for the most part, maintained a diplomatic balance between Israel and Arab nations. On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both sides to pursue a cease-fire.

President Joe Biden stated that the United States actively condemns the "appalling assault against Israel" by Hamas terrorists and offered support to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the people of Israel.

