Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global action against terror in Israel conflict

By Casey Feindt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday. Photo courtesy of Office of President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday. Photo courtesy of Office of President of Ukraine

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Addressing NATO on Monday in Denmark, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged global action amid a growing chasm of terror after Hamas' weekend attacks on Israel.

Zelensky compared the tense situation in Gaza to the war in Ukraine by highlighting similarities in the actions of terrorists and their impact on innocent civilians in both regions. He argued in his address via video that although the motives of terrorist groups may vary, the infliction of violence and suffering on civilians remains unjustifiable.

Advertisement

"We see who in the world is trying to replace the power of international law with the horror of blood and disasters," he told NATO. "We see whose deliberate investments in terror are destroying the lives of different peoples... We see this. And we must act. United!"

Additionally, Zelensky noted that Hamas and Moscow "were the same evil" and that the only thing that can guarantee peace is action on behalf of allied countries and adherence to the governing structures of international law.

Advertisement

"Everyone can help prevent the chasm between the world and peace from widening. Europe should be active. The United States should be active. China. India. Arab states should feel how much can collapse if they allow terrorists to achieve their goals... Everyone should be active in the defense of life and international law! We must not give terror a single chance."

The Ukrainian president has also been outspoken about the attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that Israel has the full right to defend itself against terror and it's critical that the whole world responds.

Israeli authorities report over 700 have died and more than 2,300 others have been injured in the fighting with more taken hostage. The Palestinian health ministry reported 493 Palestinians had been killed with more than 2,750 injured.

U.S. officials have estimated the combined loss of military personnel who have been killed or injured since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 has surpassed 500,000.

Russia has, for the most part, maintained a diplomatic balance between Israel and Arab nations. On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both sides to pursue a cease-fire.

President Joe Biden stated that the United States actively condemns the "appalling assault against Israel" by Hamas terrorists and offered support to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the people of Israel.

Advertisement

Scenes from war zone: Fighting in Israel and Gaza

Family and friends mourn at the funeral of Col. Roi Levy, commander of the elite "Ghost" multi-dimensional unit of the Israeli military, in the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9, 2023. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

European Union suspends payments to Palestinian Authority over attacks in Israel
World News // 50 minutes ago
European Union suspends payments to Palestinian Authority over attacks in Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union announced on Monday it was suspending millions in aid to the Palestinian Authority following attack by Hamas against Israel.
9 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
World News // 1 hour ago
9 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- At least nine U.S. citizens are among those killed in the bloody conflict in Israel over the weekend, while more than 100 people are believed to be held captive.
U.N. pledges $5M as Afghanistan earthquake death toll approaches 2,500
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. pledges $5M as Afghanistan earthquake death toll approaches 2,500
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations pledged $5 million in emergency reserves in response to Afghanistan's recovery from Saturday's devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake as search and rescue efforts continue as the death toll soared.
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden, other Western leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major Western powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
British Supreme Court hears arguments on Rwanda deportation policy
World News // 4 hours ago
British Supreme Court hears arguments on Rwanda deportation policy
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An appeal by the British government seeking to overturn a ruling that its policy of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the country without permission to Rwanda was illegal began in the Supreme Court on Monday.
Bank of Israel ready to sell $30B in foreign reserves to shore up falling shekel
World News // 5 hours ago
Bank of Israel ready to sell $30B in foreign reserves to shore up falling shekel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Israel's central bank said Monday that it is prepared to sell as much as $30 billion of its foreign currency reserves to shore up the shekel which has plummeted in value since the outbreak of war with Hamas.
Harvard professor wins Nobel Economic Sciences Prize for study on gender pay gap
World News // 6 hours ago
Harvard professor wins Nobel Economic Sciences Prize for study on gender pay gap
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Harvard University's Claudia Goldin was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday for her work on gender and the labor market.
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
World News // 7 hours ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rose on Monday as it announced a new $1.13 billion capital package agreed with investors and bondholders.
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Monday it hit more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets overnight in Gaza, as the Middle Eastern country entered the third day of its war against the terrorist organizations.
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has failed to produce a joint statement concerning the attack on Israel, despite the United States calling on member nations to condemn Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement