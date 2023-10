Police check an Iran Air aircraft at Germany's Hamburg Airport on Monday. Flight operations at the airport, which had been suspended due to a threatened attack on an Iranian aircraft from Tehran, have resumed, according to airport officials. Photo by stringer for EPA-EFE

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hamburg Airport officials in Germany suspended flights Monday morning after receiving a threat against an Iran Air jetliner from Tehran. Flights had been grounded shortly after midnight on Monday for about 90 minutes in Hamburg while the crew conducted an extensive search of the aircraft and its 198 passengers and crew coming from Tehran. Advertisement

Authorities did not give additional details.

"Due to a federal police measure, take-offs and landings are not possible for a short time," Hamburg Airport said on X formerly Twitter, at the time. "Flight delays may occur. Please keep an eye on your flight status."

The plane landed safely from Tehran to Hamburg and was parked in an isolated section of the airport. Police took the travelers to an isolated gate and subjected them to enhanced security screenings, said Marcus Henschel, a spokesman for the federal police at the airport.

"[The threat] was determined to be credible and so we initiated the appropriate response," Henschel said.

After screening passenger and their luggage, though, authorities came up empty and reopened the airport to regular traffic by the afternoon.