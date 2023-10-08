Advertisement
World News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 1:31 PM

Infant in coma after Russian shelling in Kherson

By Joe Fisher
Nineteen homes, 10 multi-story buildings and a gas station were among the structures that were damaged by a Russian rocket attack in the eastern Ukrainian city Kostyantynivka early Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ihor Moroz/Facebook
Nineteen homes, 10 multi-story buildings and a gas station were among the structures that were damaged by a Russian rocket attack in the eastern Ukrainian city Kostyantynivka early Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ihor Moroz/Facebook

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old infant is in a coma after being injured by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian village of Kindijka, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday.

Sixteen people suffered injuries of "various degrees" in Kherson on Saturday. An 11-year-old girl and three elderly women are also among the victims.

"Due to another Russian shelling, the child was injured. The invaders hit the village of Kindijka. An 11-year-old girl was injured," Prokudin wrote on Facebook. "Earlier, due to shelling of the village, three elderly women were injured. The fire came across the territory near the church.

In total, from the beginning of the day in Kherson region, 16 people received injuries of various degrees. Among them is a 9-month-old baby."

In the eastern Ukrainian city Kostyantynivka, four people, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured in a rocket attack early Sunday. Ihor Moroz, Ukraine's acting governor of Donetsk, said the injuries to the victims were minor.

Nineteen homes, 10 multi-story buildings and a gas station were among the structures that were damaged by the attack.

"Konstantinivka is constantly experiencing enemy shelling - it's dangerous to stay in the city! I encourage everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" Moroz wrote.

A car bomb in the Russia-held town Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine has killed a Russian politician, according to the region's Russia-installed governor.

Vladimir Malov, an executive secretary in the United Russia party, died in the hospital on Saturday after the explosion. Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-installed governor, confirmed Malov's death on Telegram.

"The doctors did everything they could, but the wounds and injuries were too severe," Saldo wrote.

Ukraine is believed to have retaken at least 77 square miles of territory over the summer, the British Ministry of Defense said. It notes that fighting has quieted to the west of Vuhledar, a town in the Donetsk Oblast region.

Ukraine's progression in once Russian-controlled areas has also stopped Russia from providing reinforcements in those areas.

