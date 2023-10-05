Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 5:18 PM

U.S. shoots down Turkish drone as Turkey conducts strikes in Syria

By Patrick Hilsman
Turkey accuses the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (pictured in 2022), who fought against ISIS militants in Syria with American support, of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey. File Photo by Ahmed Mardnli/EPA-EFE
Turkey accuses the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (pictured in 2022), who fought against ISIS militants in Syria with American support, of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey. File Photo by Ahmed Mardnli/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. military shot down a Turkish drone over the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled zone in northeaster Syria's Al-Hasaka province Thursday, according to multiple news reports citing unnamed officials.

The incident came as Turkish forces targeted civil installations and oil facilities in Hasaka along with multiple other sites Thursday, according to local authorities.

Advertisement

"The Turkish State is committing a war crime by targeting the infrastructure and civil services facilities, including four power stations, three oil fields, and factories. The most heavily impacted by these aggressions are primarily innocent civilians," Syrian Democratic Forces spokesperson Farhad Shami posted to X Thursday.

"The Turkish UAV attacks resulted in a total of nine martyrs, comprising three civilians and six members of the Internal Secuity Forces who were guarding the targeted civic facilities. The Turkish State is publicly practicing state terrorism," Shami continued.

Read More

The strikes follow an attack in the Kurdish city of Ankara Sunday, which was claimed by the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) militant group, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, and has been engaged in a conflict with the Turkish state for decades, demanding autonomy for Turkey's Kurdish population.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Turkish military conducted airstrikes in Iraq against targets the Turkish Minster of Defense said were linked to the PKK.

The Saudi Arabian state-backed outlet Al-Monitor reports that the drone was brought down on Thursday was shot down by an American F-16.

Turkey accuses the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who fought against ISIS militants in Syria with American support, of being linked to the PKK.

Several hundred U.S. troops are based in Northeastern Syria, operating in coordination with the SDF, in continued military operations against ISIS.

On Wednesday, Turkish officials called PKK and SDF-linked installations "legitimate targets."

CBS reports that U.S. forces issued multiple warnings to the Turkish military, before opening fire on the UAV.

Latest Headlines

Scotland agrees to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
World News // 4 hours ago
Scotland agrees to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Scottish government said Thursday it has agreed to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death to avoid prosecution. He's wanted in Utah and Rhode Island.
Russian strike on supermarket in Kharkiv region kills at least 51
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian strike on supermarket in Kharkiv region kills at least 51
KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian strike on a supermarket in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv region of Ukraine, killed at least 51 people Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
European Parliament condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News // 7 hours ago
European Parliament condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Thursday condemned the violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan saying it amounts to ethnic cleansing and urged the EU to sanction Azerbaijani officials.
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
World News // 8 hours ago
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for an expansive body of work that has established him as one of the world's most celebrated writers.
Amazon, Microsoft face antitrust probe by British regulators over cloud computing
World News // 8 hours ago
Amazon, Microsoft face antitrust probe by British regulators over cloud computing
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British antitrust authorities opened a two-year investigation Thursday into the cloud computing market after a complaint that Amazon and Microsoft were limiting competition in the country's $9.1 billion market.
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The South Korean government plans to begin testing central bank digital currency this month.
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
World News // 9 hours ago
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the western Pacific Ocean Thursday morning created small tsunami waves to wash on Japanese shores, officials said.
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
World News // 10 hours ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Trade in shares of Britain's Metro Bank on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday morning after a price crash triggered the exchange's circuit breaker mechanism.
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
World News // 10 hours ago
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Earth experienced the warmest September in recorded history in 2023, with average surface air temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, according to new climate data from the European Union.
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Britain canceled the Birmingham to Manchester leg of a $121 billion high-speed rail line between London with the north, with the money saved to be funneled back into faster rail links between big cities in the north.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement