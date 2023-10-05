Scotland agrees to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Scottish government said Thursday it has agreed to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death in an effort to avoid prosecution. He is wanted in Utah and Rhode Island.

Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Scottish government revealed that an extradition order for Rossi was signed Sept. 28.

After hearings in the case, Scottish Sheriff's Court Judge Norman McFayden called Rossi "as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative."

Rossi attended the hearings in a wheelchair with an oxygen bottle, but a doctor told the court his legs were "strong and athletic."

In November, a Scottish court ruled Rossi is the man wanted in the United States for rape and domestic violence.

He is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Utah and is suspected of other sexual assaults.

According to a Scottish extradition hearing document, Rossi claimed to be a Scottish orphan by the name of Arthur Knight. But evidence reviewed by the court proved he is in fact Rossi.

Rossi allegedly faked his death and fled to Scotland. He was arrested on an Interpol Red Notice in October 2021 after seeking treatment for COVID-19 at a Glasgow hospital.

According to Scotland Tonight, Rossi was adopted by Engelbert Humperdinck impersonator David Rossi in Rhode Island. David described him as "the devil's spawn."