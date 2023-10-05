European Parliament condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Parliament Thursday condemned the violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan and said it amounts to ethnic cleansing. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Thursday condemned the violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan saying it amounts to ethnic cleansing and urged the EU to sanction Azerbaijani officials. The European Parliament said in a statement that it "strongly condemns Azerbaijan's pre-planned and unjustified military attack against Nagorno-Karabakh" on Sept. 19, saying it constitutes a "gross violation of international law and human rights and a clear infringement of previous attempts to achieve a cease-fire. Advertisement

The European Parliament resolution said there are reports that hundreds of Armenian civilians were killed and wounded during Azerbaijan's military operation against Nagorno-Karabakh and there are reports that people are missing as over 100,000 Armenians have been forced to flee.

"MEPS say the current situation amounts to ethnic cleansing and strongly condemn threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops against the Armenian inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh," parliament said.

The parliament called for the EU to reassess its relations with Azerbaijan and called on Turkey to "restrain its ally."

According to the resolution prior to attacking, Azerbaijan conducted a nine-month blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Lachin corridor, the only land corridor linking the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region with Armenia.

The resolution urged the EU and member states to "adopt targeted sanctions against the individuals in the Azerbaijani Government responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and violations of human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh."

It also called for investigations into "abuses committed by Azerbaijani forces that could constitute war crimes."

In September former Nagorno-Karabakh state minister Artak Beglaryan said almost none of the ethnic Armenian population remains in the region.

The breakaway republic was formed in 1992 after a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The European Parliament said the EU should suspend any negotiations on a renewed partnership and current energy agreement with Azerbaijan due to its attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.