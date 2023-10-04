Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 5:39 PM

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year

By Sheri Walsh
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious plan Wednesday to prevent smoking-related deaths for future generations by raising the age to buy cigarettes one year every year “so that eventually no one can buy them.” Photo by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious plan Wednesday to prevent smoking-related deaths for future generations by raising the age to buy cigarettes one year every year “so that eventually no one can buy them.” Photo by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious plan Wednesday to prevent smoking-related deaths for future generations by raising the age to buy cigarettes one year every year "so that eventually no one can buy them."

Sunak's plan, which he discussed at a Conservative Party conference, would be among the toughest anti-smoking rules in the world and prevent 14-year-olds today from ever buying tobacco.

Advertisement

"There is no safe level of smoking," the prime minister told the conference. "If we want to do the right thing for our kids, we must try and stop teenagers taking up cigarettes in the first place."

"Because without significant change, thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short," Sunak added.

Read More

England already has banned smoking in public places and raised the smoking age to 18. There are more than 5 million smokers in England and 6 million across the United Kingdom., according to the country's Office for National Statistics.

Sunak called smoking the leading cause of preventable ill-health, which includes one in four deaths from cancer. Tobacco use also increases the risk of strokes, heart disease, dementia and stillbirth.

Advertisement

Sunak said members of parliament would be given a free vote on the proposed tobacco rules, which would raise the age of sale from 18 every year, as recommended by a government-commissioned review in 2022.

"When we raised the smoking age to 18, smoking prevalence dropped by 30% in that age group," Sunak said. "When the United States raised the age to 21, the smoking rate dropped by 39% in that age group."

While smoking rates have been falling since the 1970s, vaping is on the rise.

"We'll also bring forward measures to restrict the availability of vapes to our children -- looking at flavors, packaging, displays and disposable vapes," Sunak said.

As Public Health England promotes "Stoptober" this month to encourage smokers to take a break from cigarettes, the campaign has proven to be a hard sell in Mid Devon, where more than 25% of the residents smoke.

Other areas, such as east Sussex and Lincoln, also have high rates of smokers who are likely to push back against the prime minister's plan.

Besides saving lives, Sunak's vision also would help the government achieve its goal of making England virtually smoke-free by 2030, while saving the country billions of dollars.

Advertisement

"We have a chance to cut cancer deaths by a quarter, significantly ease those pressures and protect our children, and we should take it," the prime minister said.

Latest Headlines

Venezuela opens new consulates in Colombia amid record migration
World News // 4 hours ago
Venezuela opens new consulates in Colombia amid record migration
MEDELLIN, Colombia, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Five new consulates are offering services to Venezuelans across Colombia, another step in renewed relations between the South American neighbors under Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro.
TikTok ends online shopping service in Indonesia
World News // 6 hours ago
TikTok ends online shopping service in Indonesia
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- TikTok said on Wednesday it was shutting down its online shopping service in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Indonesia because of new rules imposed by the country to protect local businesses.
Russian journalist who protested Ukraine invasion sentenced in absentia
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian journalist who protested Ukraine invasion sentenced in absentia
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in absentia by a Russian court for "disseminating false information" about the Russian armed forces.
Corporate manslaughter probe launched into British hospital that employed Lucy Letby
World News // 6 hours ago
Corporate manslaughter probe launched into British hospital that employed Lucy Letby
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday launched a corporate manslaughter investigation into the British Countess of Chester Hospital that employed nurse Lucy Letby, who was convicted of killing infants.
3 dead in Philippines after fishing boat collides with unknown commercial vessel
World News // 8 hours ago
3 dead in Philippines after fishing boat collides with unknown commercial vessel
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Philippines Coast Guard is investigating the mysterious ramming of a fishing vessel that killed three people, including the captain, officials said on Wednesday.
Pope Francis scolds U.S., world policymakers in latest climate decree
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis scolds U.S., world policymakers in latest climate decree
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis issued a stinging 11-page proclamation Wednesday that called out the "irresponsible" actions of the United States and a cycle of world policymakers who were not doing enough to mitigate the climate crisis.
3 U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovery of quantum dots
World News // 10 hours ago
3 U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovery of quantum dots
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Three U.S. scientists who helped usher in practical use for nanotechnology that can now be seen in everything from television monitors to LED lamps won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday.
U.N. warns global economic growth on verge of stalling
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. warns global economic growth on verge of stalling
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United Nations warned Wednesday that the world economy is headed for a protracted slowdown without reform of the global financial architecture and better policies to combat inflation, inequality and sovereign debt.
21 killed, 15 injured after Italian bus plunges from overpass near Venice
World News // 11 hours ago
21 killed, 15 injured after Italian bus plunges from overpass near Venice
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A bus plunged 50 feet from a flyover and burst into flames just outside Venice killing at least 21 people, including three children.
AstraZeneca to pay $425 million to settle Nexium, Prilosec lawsuits
World News // 1 day ago
AstraZeneca to pay $425 million to settle Nexium, Prilosec lawsuits
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Multinational pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca said Tuesday it will pay $425 million to settle lawsuits from people who experienced kidney damage from the company's heartburn medications Nexium and Prilosec.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement