Cheshire police said Wednesday that the British Countess of Chester Hospital that employed infant killer nurse Lucy Letby is under investigation for corporate manslaughter. Letby was convicted in August for murdering seven babies under her care. Photo courtesy of Cheshire Police.

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday launched a corporate manslaughter investigation into the British Countess of Chester Hospital that employed nurse Lucy Letby, who was convicted of killing infants. Cheshire Constabulary Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell confirmed the investigation in a statement, adding it was in "the very early stages." Advertisement

"The investigation will focus on the indictment period of the charges for Lucy Letby, from June 2015 to June 2016, and consider areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place," a Cheshire Constabulary statement said. "At this stage, we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter."

Police said the decision to investigate possible corporate criminality was made after Letby's conviction and an assessment by senior investigative officers.

Letby was sentenced to life without parole in August for killing seven babies under her care.

She was also found guilty of trying to kill six more infants in the worst case of infant murders in modern British history.