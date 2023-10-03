Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 6:56 AM

Evergrande shares roar back after trading suspension lifted

By Paul Godfrey
Shares in embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande Group came roaring back on the Hong Kong stock market Tuesday after being suspended for two days in the wake of founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan being placed under home arrest by mainland authorities. File Photo by MNXANL/Wikimedia Commons
Shares in embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande Group came roaring back on the Hong Kong stock market Tuesday after being suspended for two days in the wake of founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan being placed under home arrest by mainland authorities. File Photo by MNXANL/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Shares in the embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande Group jumped by more than 28% as trading in the stock resumed in Hong Kong Tuesday after being suspended for two days.

The stock ended the day at 5.2 cents after soaring to as high as 6 cents on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, up 28% from the previous close on Wednesday but still more than 99.7% below its October 2017 peak of $4.02.

Advertisement

The market was, however, closed for three of the five days since trading was halted, coinciding with the weekend and the National Day public holiday on Monday, marking the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Trading in Evergrande shares was suspended at the open Thursday after news emerged that the group's chairman, Hui Ka Yan was being held under "residential surveillance" by mainland authorities.

Read More

Evergrande's board was notified by authorities that Hui had been "subject to mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes," the company said in a statement to HKEX on Thursday.

The company applied for permission for trade in its shares to resume in a filing to HKEX on Monday but trading in Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and futures and options of the group, which were halted until further notice due to the suspension of trading in the underlying shares, remain suspended.

Advertisement

Evergrande EV shares last traded at 7.2 cents on Wednesday.

The world's most indebted property developer with liabilities of $328 billion, Evergrande is at the forefront of a crisis in China's property sector triggered by the company defaulting in 2021 on $20 billion of bonds it issued overseas.

Hopes of refinancing the debt as part of a major debt restructuring plan floated in August were dashed after Evergrande announced it was unable to meet more stringent requirements demanded by regulators for the issuance of new debt.

The tighter controls were imposed after Evergrande's mainland unit, Hengda Real Estate, was placed under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Hengda defaulted on a scheduled payment on a $547 million bond issue last week with Evergrande blaming the default on its ability to tap debt markets to roll over the debt being scuppered by the investigation.

Latest Headlines

Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for electron observations
World News // 35 minutes ago
Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for electron observations
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A trio of scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for their experiments that allowed the observation of electrons.
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Monday to approve a long-sought resolution that will deploy a multinational security force to Haiti to battle violent and deadly street gangs.
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week.
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
World News // 21 hours ago
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers from the European Union gathered in Kyiv for a summit that aimed to show the bloc's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia as potential funding from the U.S. appeared increasingly uncertain.
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two American scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their work on the technology that led to the breakthrough mRNA vaccines used to protect against COVID-19.
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
World News // 1 day ago
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Britain's water utilities industry unveiled plans Monday to almost double infrastructure investment to $117 billion between 2025 and 2030 to maintain top-quality drinking water and drastically cut dumping of sewage.
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
World News // 1 day ago
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The roof of a Mexican Catholic church collapsed, killing at least nine people and injuring 40 others, officials and authorities said late Sunday.
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Turkish warplanes conducted air strikes Sunday night on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq following a suicide attack in the capital Ankara, officials said.
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
World News // 1 day ago
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Supporters of the Polish opposition coalition flooded the streets of the capital Warsaw Sunday for the "march of a million hearts," with the nation's election two weeks away.
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The pro-Russia Smer-SSD party won the largest share of seats in Slovakia's parliament during weekend voting, vowing to cut off the country's support for Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement